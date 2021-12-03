Jennifer Lawrence reacted to the appearance of a renowned singer
Jennifer Lawrence expressed her great fanaticism for the popular singer Ariana Grande, with whom she shared a cast in the Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.” The actress said that during the recordings she did not hide her admiration and even used to spend time with music in her room.
In her last interview, Lawrence said that Ariana is simply incapable of making bad music. She was a huge fan and even commented that very recently she has been able to control her fanaticism while being with her. According to Jennifer, she felt embarrassed to say how much he haunted her while the two of them shared time filming.
One of the most prominent anecdotes between the two happened within the singer’s trailer, as she began to prepare to play her character. At that moment, the actress was surprised to see how many makeup and hairstyle bags she had and, to break the ice, asked if she was planning to move there.
It is not yet known if Grande feels the same way about Lawrence, since the latter is a prominent celebrity in Hollywood for her acting ability. Adding to this, she is very humble and always tends to get emotional with the people she works with, so the fans of both are happy that they can end up being friends.