Jennifer Lawrence reacted to the appearance of a renowned singer

Jennifer Lawrence expressed her great fanaticism for the popular singer Ariana Grande, with whom she shared a cast in the Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.” The actress said that during the recordings she did not hide her admiration and even used to spend time with music in her room.

In her last interview, Lawrence said that Ariana is simply incapable of making bad music. She was a huge fan and even commented that very recently she has been able to control her fanaticism while being with her. According to Jennifer, she felt embarrassed to say how much he haunted her while the two of them shared time filming.