Jennifer Lawrence joins Doctor Strange 2?

A new rumor ensures that Jennifer Lawrence could play Mystique again for Doctor Strange 2.

Ever since Disney obtained the rights to the X-Men after buying 22th Century Fox, Marvel fans have been wondering when we will see mutants join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There have been quite a few rumors that revolve on the subject, which range from the possible return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and now the study’s supposed interest in bringing Jennifer Lawrence back as Mystique to join Doctor Strange 2.

The truth is that Doctor Strange 2 generated a lot of expectation and it was even said that this movie will be the entrance to the long-awaited multiverse. Thus, it will allow characters from other dimensions to appear. Although only Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams and Elizabeth Olsen were confirmed to be involved, insider Daniel Ritchman revealed that Marvel would be interested in the Hunger Games actress getting back into blue makeup and becoming Mystique for this movie.

Will we see her again?

At the moment, the synopsis for Doctor Strange 2 stated the following: “Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Stephen Strange continues to search for the Time Stone. An old friend turned enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash unspeakable evil. ” This means that during the plot, the Sorcerer will need the help of other friends to be able to put an end to an unspeakable evil.

Although we do not know how certain it is that Jennifer Lawrence will be the mutant again, the theories have already begun to flow. Let’s remember that this movie is connected with WandaVision, it is believed that when Wanda discovers that Vision is not alive, his power will be unleashed beyond measure, thus becoming the evil that Steven Strange will have to stop. It should be noted that, in the framework of the comics, Wanda is actually a mutant and there could be the connection with which Marvel Studios would make Mystique appear.