Jennifer Aniston’s makeup artist prepares the actress’s skin with this cream

Jennifer Aniston has always been a source of ‘beauty’ inspiration for us. We adore her ‘Rachel haircut’ (the actress herself has stated on more than one occasion that she did not understand the madness for this hair trend). We have even bought the hairbrush that the actress uses for day to day. But we are also obsessed with her ‘glowy’ skin.

If you also want to recreate the beauty routine of the ‘celebrity’, we have very good news for you. Your makeup artist, Angela levin, has revealed what is the moisturizer used to prepare the skin of the actress during the filming of ‘The Morning Show’. Is about Charlotte Tilbury’s ‘Magic Night Cream’, a product that has conquered many famous and ‘influencers’. It was created behind the scenes to transform the skin of models in an instant before the shows and became such an iconic product that Charlotte, the favorite makeup artist of many ‘celebrities’, had to make it available to everyone.

It contains vitamin C (it is one of the most powerful antioxidants, as it protects the skin from free radicals, stimulates collagen synthesis, has depigmenting action and helps prevent blemishes), hyaluronic acid (famous for filling wrinkles and providing a extra hydration), shea butter (nourishes and softens the skin to give it a ‘good face’ effect) and aloe vera (with soothing, softening and moisturizing properties).

In addition, it has the oil of the rosehip plant that is obtained from the seeds that grow in the Andes mountain range between Chile and Argentina. “Its composition, rich in essential fatty acids, but also in vitamins A, C or B1 and B2, and antioxidants, give rosehip oil enormous benefits for the skin. It is a powerful regenerator, helping in the process of cicatrization, and minimizing skin tags, including stretch marks and the acne marks. Deeply nourishes the skin, fighting wrinkles and fine lines. Softens and reduces spots on the skin. Prevents aging premature and favors elasticity and firmness of the skin, since it improves collagen synthesis ”, explains Rocío Escalante, pharmacist and expert in dermocosmetics, owner of Arbosana Farmacia and director of the Rocío Escalante beauty center.

The cream is available from Sephora and it can be yours for 64.99 euros.

The good news is that this cream is suitable for all skin types, even the most sensitive and oily ones. “People who have oily, combination and acne-prone skin often make the mistake of not moisturizing their skin, because they fear that they will get pimples,” says the expert. “But daily hydration is essential, to reinforce the skin barrier. The key is to choose a suitable moisturizer for each type of skin, “adds the pharmacist. If you want to get a skin as beautiful as Jennifer Aniston’s, don’t think twice and take out the card …