Jennifer Aniston masters the art of combining flared pants

Not even because Jennifer Aniston be one of the actresses most famous of Hollywood it means that it is exempt from that overflowing emotion that anyone feels when they meet a musical idol for the first time. From the set of ‘The Morning Show‘, had the opportunity to meet the Foo fighters, sheathed in one of the pants in trend most relevant of the season.

The actress from movies and tv shows, Jennifer Aniston, was clad in a sophisticated styling in black, while openly showing his excitement with an appreciation post on his Instagram account. The image gallery opens with a photograph that we could well imagine if it were our rock star favorite: hugging Dave Grohl.

How to combine flared pants according to Jennifer Aniston?

Jennifer Aniston on the set of The Morning Show with Dave Grohl. Original photography: @jenniferaniston

‘The @foofighters paid a visit to @themorningshow. She will never forget this day! ‘, He wrote as a legend to accompany the publication. Just in case, it also included hashtags like #fanforlife and #besthumansever. The rock band he wasn’t there just visiting, he also performed some songs on the set of the Apple TV + series.

On ‘The Morning Show ‘, Jennifer Aniston plays the morning show’s headline host Alex Levy, who shares the space with Bradley Jackson (Reese witherspoon), after his former partner Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) was fired for inappropriate behavior. According to the advance he published on his social networks, we can speculate that a next chapter is coming that will involve the Foo fighters With the program.

Dressed to play the fictional character, the protagonist of ‘Friends‘wore a black monochrome look with one of the trendiest pants for 2022, according to New York Fashion Week. The garment that fell straight to finish in a subtle flare, was complemented with a bow blouse long sleeves and a pair of heels with a peak.

Tailored pants on the catwalks spring-summer 2022