Jennifer Aniston made a mistake on Instagram and they wouldn’t let her pass it by

Jennifer Aniston is still trying to adjust to the life of an influencer on Instagram. Despite the fact that it was released in the app only in 2019 with an emotional photo with his teammates Friends, his account has already surpassed 38 million followers. And this Monday the actress posted a video promoting a product that confused his fans, who quickly reacted and warned him that he had made a mistake.

In the video, Jennifer Aniston advertised to a product with collagen of a brand that has been promoting for a while on Instagram. The first part focuses on a cup of coffee to which milk is added, then the product the question and finally foam. In the next scene, the actress is seen drinking from the cup.

But the detail that caused confusion among the followers It was the color of the actress’s nails. In the first scene, the enamel is red and in the second the color is completely different. As reported by the Daily Mail, The first to notice it was the Instagram account @celeb_spellcheck, which is dedicated to highlighting the mistakes that celebrities make in their publications.

«It is well-known movie stars who advertise collagen powders on Instagram and They don’t even use their own hands to make the coffee. May pop culture rest in peace. Celebrities are extremely boring these days, “they posted from the popular account.

Likewise, it did not take long for the impressions of fans and detractors to arrive, who after noticing the detail, expressed themselves with alarm. Not the same color of enamel! The hands that made the coffee have red nail polish and Jennifer’s is white. Who made you coffee, Rachel? “wrote a user on the actress’s profile.

“The nail polish! It’s very obvious! “Commented another person, while a user wryly asked why the actress”I would need to cream a coffee on Instagram”. However, not all comments were critical. A fan of the actress was of the opinion that Aniston probably filmed the preparation of the coffee and the scene where she is seen on different days, which would explain the change of the enamel.

Other campaigns

In February, the actress also promoted the same brand with another video, but at that time there was no room for criticism. The actress was seen preparing coffee in a machine and then drinking it.

The advertisements that Aniston does for some brands could be related to a revenue strategy that the actress began to implement a few years ago. The decision was made after in 2013 the magazine Forbes rank her as one of the highest paid celebrities, but who less income generated. After several changes, he increased his assets from $ 11 million in 2012 to $ 28 million in 2019.

