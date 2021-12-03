J Balvin, Katy Perry and Post Malone joined in the special album for 25 years of Pokemon

Today J Balvin released the video for Take Care, the song with which he participated in Pokémon 25: The Album. The album, which is available in digital and CD format, brought together different artists from around the world, ranging from Post Malone to Katy Perry, to celebrate 25 years of one of the most important franchises.

The video of Beware He took the Colombian to a stage set in the streets of New York and shows him alongside different pokémon, such as Pikachu, Hitmontop, Totodile, Loudred and Charizard. For the clip he was again joined by director Colin Tilley, with whom he had already collaborated for the video for the song Rojo.

“I have always wanted to be Ash Ketchum and, thanks to this collaboration with Pokémon, I have been able to live that dream as a child. That love I feel for Pokémon is the inspiration for “Be careful”, my contribution to P25 Music, as well as for the video, in which I am a Pokémon Trainer on the streets of New York. I’m looking forward to sharing my passion for Pokémon with this song for my fans around the world. I still don’t believe that I am part of this project ”, expressed J Balvin.

This release of this video joins the different ones that were made throughout the year and that were part of the album’s promotional campaign. Be Careful represents the “culmination of a year of Pokémon music celebration with a roster of great global artists. From Katy Perry to Post Malone, to today’s launch of the J Balvin collaboration, all the artists have brought their unique vision to this collection, which we hope fans will enjoy Pokémon as much as they have for 25 years. ” , stood out from The Pokémon Company International.

