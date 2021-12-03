ITunes ranking in Mexico: Top 10 of today’s most viewed movies Thursday, December 2

In a market as saturated as that of the services of streaming, these platforms fight to have the best productions. iTunes He is no stranger to this reality and, willing to become a strong opponent, provides his subscribers with the list of his 10 films with the best acceptance in Mexico.

We are talking about the list that classifies the titles according to who is watching what in real time. If you are interested in knowing what quality content is available, keep reading the following paragraphs.

1. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote Venom are still trying to figure out how to live together when a prisoner on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

2. Dune

The son of a noble family tries to get revenge for his father’s death while saving a planet rich in spices that he is tasked with protecting. New film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, which were already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

3. Raiders of the lost ark

Year 1936. Indiana Jones is a professor of archeology, willing to take dangerous adventures in order to get valuable historical relics. After an unsuccessful mission in South America, the US government entrusts him with the search for the Ark of the Covenant, where the Tablets of the Law that God gave to Moses are preserved. According to legend, whoever owns them will have absolute power, which is why the Nazis are also looking for it.

Four. Question of blood

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, in prison for a murder he claims not to have committed. Far from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.

5. Wild land

A boxer and his manager must travel across the country for one last fight, but an unexpected fellow traveler exposes the cracks in their relationship along the way.

6. The big Wall

15th century, China. Two mercenaries, one English and the other Spanish, arrive in China looking for the secret of the gunpowder. Along the way they have an encounter with a hideous creature; When they arrive they will realize that the Great Wall was not built to defend themselves against the Mongols, but against something much more dangerous and sinister: the creature that attacked them is not alone.

7. After: lost souls

When Tessa makes the most important decision of her life, everything changes. The secrets that come to light about his family and Hardin’s put their relationship and their future together in jeopardy. Tessa’s life begins to fall apart and nothing will be as before. Although she knows that Hardin loves her, these two lost souls are surrounded by jealousy, hatred … and forgiveness. Until now, love was enough to keep your relationship afloat, but is it really still worth it?

8. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the pups must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the clever little dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

9. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

10. Snake Eyes: The Origin

GI JOE: Snake Eyes stars Henry Golding. Snake Eyes is a lonely and tenacious warrior who joins the ancient Japanese clan of the Arashikage after saving the life of the clan’s heir. Upon arriving in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior and give him something he always wanted: a home. But, by revealing the secrets about his past, they will put Snake Eyes’ honor and loyalty to the test, even if it means losing the trust of those closest to him.

The cinema has amazed us since its appearance. iTunes spoils us with the best hits at the box office.

On this platform, you will find productions of all kinds and for all tastes: fantasy, humor, action, drama … so take the opportunity to watch several movies in a row. You know what you will find them available on iTunes.

Do you know what your new favorite film will be? Do you feel like doing a marathon? 24 hours a day will not be enough to see the most select of the seventh art!