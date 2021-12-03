It’s today, it’s today! The streaming recommendations for this ‘weekend’ arrived

MAZATLAN. – We are back, your favorite section is more reloaded and with new trends and premieres on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and Disney Plus, choose the one you like the most, buy yourself a pizza and enjoy.

Netflix

The Money Heist

The most famous thieves of the National Currency and Stamp Factory of Spain will premiere new episodes this Friday, if you are one of the brave, you will not sleep that day, but if you are calm, you will divide it throughout your weekend, this is it, the last part of the series and season 5. See what happens with Tokyo, is it dead?

Single at Christmas

Peter asks his best friend to pretend to be his boyfriend on a trip home for the holidays, but his plan changes when his family plays matchmaker. It is a relaxed movie that in one hour and 41 minutes will make you laugh and even cry.

The grandparent’s house

Two brothers discover a mysterious hole in their grandparents’ house, terrible incidents occur and family secrets come to light. It is a horror movie for these holidays.

HBO Max

Gossip girl

The new chapters of Gossip Girl have arrived, they are here to give continuity to the life of Zoya and her surroundings. This remake is recharged and giving some tribute to the first version, so don’t miss it. XOXO

Dune

A mythical and heroic adventure full of emotion, it tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant young man who was born with a destiny beyond his imagination and who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe. Also, our beloved Zendaya comes out.

40 is nothing

A program starring actress Fabiola Campomanes that deals with intergenerational dating in which three women over 40 dare to date young people in their twenties, but there is a detail: They do not know.

Disney plus

Jungle cruise

The rock? Yes of course. He is the protagonist of an epic adventure deep into the Amazon. A movie that will catch you and your whole family.

The promised gift

A father desperate for the gift (Turbo Man) on Christmas Eve makes him do crazy things all over New York. It is a classic that for this season is perfect.

My poor sweet little angel

Do you remember Archie, Jojo Rabbit’s best friend? Well, the actor who played him will be the new Kevin McCallister in the remake of My poor little angel. Likewise, they will leave you alone for the holidays, but you will do whatever it takes to protect your home.

As information: The actor who played Buzz appears as a policeman in the film