It’s not Diego Valdés! Monterrey wants to take away from America a National Team reinforcement

Mexican soccer clubs are already moving strongly in the winter transfer market towards the Clausura 2022 Tournament of the MX League, even more so those who have already been eliminated from the Grita México Apertura 2021. And what to say if they are ‘powerful’ like the America club and Rayados from Monterrey.

In view of the restructuring of the squad that is proposed to be a protagonist in the next championship, the institution of Coapa had raised its hand for a soccer player from the Mexican National Team who has been released in his club. However, in the last hours the Monterrey team would have gotten into the conversation.

Is about Jonathan dos Santos, midfielder who did not renew his contract with Los Angeles Galaxy and is in a free condition looking for a new destination, being Liga MX and specifically the teams of Solari and Aguirre a concrete possibility. During his time in the Major League Soccer (MLS), played 105 games, scored seven goals and the same number of assists.

According to information from journalist Felipe Galindo, from AS México, Rayados has gotten into the fight for the former Barcelona midfielder and Villarreal: “JONA DOS SANTOS. REAL CHOICE to get to the Rayados de Monterrey. The economic conditions are given so that there can be an agreement. The reduction of foreigners would be a factor for it to arrive. But… AMERICA also raises its hand“.

Qatar 2022, a reason for Jona’s resolution

Jonathan dos Santos you will need to have one important participation within the field of play over the next year if you want gain the trust of Gerardo Martino to be listed for the Qatar World Cup 2022. In this sense, Liga MX could give him that desired role, although there are still no concrete clues about his near future.