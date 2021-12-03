“It may scare you”: Checo Pérez’s last words about the complicated circuit in Saudi Arabia (Photo: Hassan Ammar / REUTERS)

The Formula 1 entered its final stretch of the season and the city of Jeddah will host the penultimate race of the year, so any result will be crucial in the achievement of the titles, since both Mercedes What Red bull they hold a fight inch by inch with almost the same results.

Sergio perez has the most important task of his career, since his main objective is to defeat the Mercedes from Valtteri Bottas and hope that Max verstappen do the same with Lewis hamilton, so that your team can win both the drivers ‘and the constructors’ championships. Therefore it is vital to adapt as soon as possible to the new circuit of Saudi Arabia.

About, Czech He offered new words in which he delved into the difficulty of running on this new route, one that barely completed the necessary facilities to hold the event and which will be an exhaustive challenge due to the proximity of the walls.

Sergio Pérez is going through his first season with the Red Bull team, with five podiums and one victory included (Photo: Hassan Ammar / REUTERS)

“The track is really fast, unique, I think it can be scary. Making a mistake in this place can be very costly, so I want to be there already ”, said Sergio Pérez for Formula 1.

These words refer to the high speeds that the single-seaters will reach during much of the race, since it is predicted that about 79% of the route is with full throttle, practically the same as in Monza, the fastest circuit on the calendar.

In addition, this new complex will have the entire perimeter covered with retaining walls, similar to the feeling of Singapore, Monaco or Azerbaijan, so any mistake could lead to abandonment and departure from the safety car.

“I really hope we can be competitive. I think Sunday is going to be a great opportunity for us to have a good race, “said the man from Guadalajara regarding the team’s predictions in the penultimate competition of the year.

After getting three consecutive podiums in Turkey, Mexico and the United States, Checo Pérez accumulates two fourth places in Brazil and Qatar (Photo: REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

When asked if the team feels nervous about the close final of the competition, especially due to the dominance of Mercedes In the last two races, the 31-year-old rider responded bluntly and stated that the team is happy prior to the Saudi Arabian GP.

“Everyone is very excited, very confident and looking forward to the last two (races of the season)”

During the official press conference of the organization, the man from Guadalajara also declared that the controversial wings in the previous race have no problem and that everything is under control; so he focused his statements on the excitement of contesting a world title with a winning team.

“It would be huge for me, really special to be able to help the team and achieve that constructors’ championship for our team. It’s great to be in the fight and we just have to try to have the best possible weekend and then we’ll see where we end up, “he said.

Sergio Pérez is already in Saudi Arabia to contest the penultimate race of the season on a new and controversial circuit due to its restrictions (Photo: REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

The race will take place this Sunday, December 5 and it will be nocturnal in local territory; So in Mexico it will begin at 11:30 am, with the capital’s schedule, and not during around 8:00 am as is usually disputed in much of the calendar.

On Friday, December 3, the two free practices will take place and on Saturday the usual classification will be played, no longer Sprint racing in between for the remainder of the year.

Sergio perez ranks fourth in the drivers’ ranking with 190 points, 13 less than third place, Valtteri Bottas, who needs a catastrophe to lose this position and give up important points in the constructors’ world championship.

