Isde 2021-2027: circus, rope and theater?

If to make history in style four-tea it was about (‘the’ revolution ‘of the Sinaloa sport It will come ‘, proclaimed the unofficial goldfinches in the last campaign with vehemence and boldness), the objective was fulfilled, but in the least desired way with a circus appointment (yes, circus) that unleashed an unsuspected avalanche of criticism, mockery and discredit in social networks.

The wave of disqualification did not come for free. The designation of Julio Cesar Cascajales, whose artistic character El Chango 0-Te jumped to the fore as an entertainer mascot of Tomateros de Culiacán and catapulted him to the general direction of the Isde Against all predictions, he was the least expected and in his ‘sin he bore the penance’ of popular scorn.

Minutes after the ‘góber’ Rocha Moya will place on the tambourine of the brand new appointments of his ‘cabinet’ who will be the boss of the Sinaloa sport As of November 1, the “demons” were unleashed and ended up lynching the media, also a former professional fighter from Culiacan, for his apparent lack of merits that would cover him in the eyes of the demanding public opinion.

It is not that his character is in itself something bad that legally prevents him from accessing the position (in the end what counts is the person, the profile, the trajectory, of course), but the unorthodox method used by the 70s Moreno politician, the Apparent little seriousness that is given to the position when appointing someone more ‘farandulero’ than a sports strategist and the contempt he had towards other ‘heavyweights’, or more suitable profiles, who seemed to have more merits than himself El Chango 0-Te for being Olympic and Paralympic multi-medalists.

The catwalk of the sighing it was wide: from the culiacanenses Adán Amézcua, Jared Borgetti, Francisco Javier Pérez Parra and Edgar Valdez, until the guasavense Maria del Rosario Espinoza and even the Mazatlecos Juan Hernandez and Jesus Martinez Valles, whose prints are enviable and were in the foreground of the starter of the aforementioned succession by the ‘rochista’ Isde. They all played it for the morenista cause … and in the end they were whistling on the hill.

Today we know that, after the circus appointment (yes, circus), Rocha Moya He never considered these names seriously, he made them rise to the clouds with such emotion that he even edged them to ‘put together’ their possible ‘little cabinets’ in case someone turns out to be the ‘good’ and, in the end, knock them to the ground.

And today we know that the greatest merit of El Chango 0-Te was to be in the campaign of Rocha Moya, Enliven him with his horny cheerleader tricks and even indulge him in a carnestolendo vehicle with the comical outfit that has made him popular? in the collective imagination, the same one that was already in charge of beating him on social networks.

Here in the tour) the political commitment was created, which yesterday was claimed with the circus appointment (yes, circus) in the purest style of the fees invoiced in the heat of the electoral campaigns.

The good thing is that four-tea it is ‘different’ from those who are already leaving.