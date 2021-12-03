Isaac Fouto receives from his own medicine in El Partidazo

Isaac Fouto did not have his best night this Thursday at El Partidazo. Photo. Cope.

On the radio, Isaac Fouto is synonymous with controversy. In his role as arbitration expert, the Extremaduran journalist has become famous for the vehement of his ways when it comes to defending both the referees and the VAR. A role that has earned him numerous fights on the air with his colleagues, some of them unpleasant to listen to.

Of course, it is not his only role in ‘El Partidazo de la Cadena COPE’. In addition, Fouto forms, together with Juan Antonio Alacalá, the so-called news department, which is a sort of section that addresses the institutional aspect of sport and, above all, football. That is, everything that has to do with offices, federations, calendars. Thus, in a more informative way, the journalist intervened in the first minute of the program this past Thursday to give the results of the First Division teams of the Copa del Rey. So far, everything normal. The problem? That he was wrong to ensure that in the next round the four teams that, until now, have been exempted for playing the Super Cup, were already drawn into the draw. This is: Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atlético and Athletic de Bilbao. Something that is not correct.

“And tomorrow (for today) who comes in?” Juanma Castaño asked him. “Tomorrow the four teams of the Super Cup are already entering, and the first week of January will be played,” Fouto answered for sure. Something that shortly after he had to rectify on the air. “By the way, Juanma. On the issue of the Copa del Rey, is that I have gone to the January round and I have skipped that tomorrow (for today Friday) neither Madrid nor Barça will enter“He rectified shortly after.” I have gone to the January round and I have skipped December, “he tried to justify himself.

Moment in which Castaño took the opportunity to collect his particular vendetta, after having to act as moderator countless times when Fouto starred in one of his controversies. “When people make a mistake in ‘El Tertulión’ with something from the VAR you say ‘come on, we’re not prepared, we don’t know the lesson’“replied the director of the program. Of course Fouto was not going to remain without defending himself.” You have not been very attentive either, that a colleague from another radio station has had to notify me, “he said, referring to the fact that no one dared to correct him. when he first messed up.

Continue reading the story

But the reprimands he took on Thursday night’s program did not stop there. Later, when the topic to be discussed was Jorge Valdano’s statements against the Super League, Fouto assured that the Argentine, who had been very critical of the role of the media throughout the whole affair, had not spoken about the fans. Something that was corrected at the time by Castaño. “But let’s see, what a program you have, Fouto,” said the director of the Partidazo in a tone much less friendly than the first time. In fact, when he tried to excuse himself – “what the fans had not heard, really,” he said-, Castaño reminded him again of his first mistake: “You would be looking at the first round of the Cup.”

Video | He kicks the ball off a windy cliff and the result leaves everyone in awe