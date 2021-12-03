Is the covid vaccine effective for children under 12 years of age?

in children under 12 years of age. A waiting period that has generated debate among experts and professionals about the new challenge that this decision will pose for vaccine strategies.

There are many arguments that appeal to the advantages of extending vaccination to the pediatric field, such as the protection of family members against contagion. However the General Council of Official Medical Associations (Cgcom) believes that this particular reasoning is weak considering the vaccines available, as none appear to be “sterilizing.”

The immunity that generates overcoming the infection or having received the complete vaccination schedule does not prevent the “virus keep circulating and spreading “ through immunized people even if it does not generate morbidity clinically noticeable or very mild signs of disease. Therefore, the argument of vaccinate children to avoid infecting their environment “lose weight”. In any case, the concept of group or ‘herd’ immunity “would lose much of its practical significance and vaccination would become” a key instrument in individual protection “, not only when suffering from the disease but” in protection against contagions to the extent that it can reduce, although not eliminate, the probability that an immunized person will transmit the virus.

“It is not foreseeable that we can return to normality” Regarding the evolution of the pandemic, the Covid-19 Advisory Commission of this organism considers it necessary that the restrictions and prevention measures remain in force, particularly at times or places where the incidence increases, severity or saturation of health resources, given that “as of today, it does not seem foreseeable that we will be able to return to normal pre-pandemic”. “Identify the advancement of vaccination with the end of coronavirus restrictions it’s counterproductive. ” The group considers it essential to convey to society that changes of course, the result of new knowledge or the evolution of the pandemic itself, do not “question the validity of what has been done previously.” It also asks not to lower our guard and to be alert to the possibility of appearance of new Covid-19 variants that are more transmissible, more serious and for which current vaccines offer less protection. According to their forecasts, the Covid-19 pandemic will gradually become a “stable endemic, non-seasonal“, with which society would have to live for a long period of time and which will continue to position itself as a risk in the elderly and most fragile population group, in which it is not easy to differentiate between” dying of covid “and” dying with covid “. Emergency spaces in the event of a Covid-19 rebound

In this sense, they believe that the health authorities and the scientific and social institutions involved should be united and set a “common, coherent and rational” path of action, which includes a greater investment of resources and health services to improve the response and prevent specific and localized collapses that may occur. “We must all contribute, because it benefits all of us that in times of turbulence there is a collective governance scheme on which to articulate joint responses,” says the Commission.

They speak, in particular, of a reinforcement focused on the healthcare network, that allows to give continuity to the attention to the other health problems of the population. To the widely claimed strengthening of Primary Care, Public Health and the epidemiological surveillance network, the profession believes that the provision of pre-installed spaces for the expansion of beds in general hospitals, as well as intensive care and intermediate respiratory care posts.