Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper continue to fuel reconciliation rumors

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper are still living in the moment. They have not commented on the increasingly insistent rumors of reconciliation, but the successive images that the targets continue to capture speak for themselves. Although it is not uncommon for them to share their free time with their little Lea, what happened last Thanksgiving accentuated the alarms that had already been raised after seeing them walking arm in arm through the streets of New York. On this very important day in Anglo-Saxon countries, in which it is common to gather loved ones around a roast turkey, Irina could be seen alone leaving the actor’s apartment with a bag (perhaps with leftovers from dinner) .

They also enjoyed another outing, not only the two together with their daughter, but with another couple, the one formed by Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman. Fun games could then be seen with Lea, who delightedly jumped into the hands of her parents. In addition, the model appeared by surprise at the premiere of The alley of lost souls, the last film of the actor and, although they did not pose together, their very presence is already significant. Have they given themselves a second chance? Are these increasingly frequent encounters confirmation? Fans are waiting expectantly for another clue to celebrate the reconciliation of one of the most attractive couples in Hollywood.

They share custody of their daughter Lea

Irina Shayk, 35, and Bradley Cooper, 46, broke up in 2019 a relationship that lasted four years (they began dating in 2015). Bradley is one of the most coveted singles in Hollywood and then fell for the attractive Russian model, whom a few months ago he became involved with Kanye West. Although right after the breakup it was not very common to see them together, with the passage of time they agreed to live both in New York in order to share custody of their four-year-old daughter.

Little Lea is the one who unites them in parks or places with nature and with whom they share games and the free time they have. However, now their encounters are not limited to those caused by the girl and that is why speculation has multiplied. Some sources suggest that they have not officially returned as a couple and that they simply share family time with their daughter.

Irina Shayk surprises dancing and twerking







