Inside Paris Hilton’s birthday wish for Britney Spears

As previously reported V Magazine, the relationship between the two divas was well documented in 2007, as they were photographed numerous times on various occasions.

Fortunately, their friendship wasn’t just for the cameras and they still feel loving and close to each other.

At the beginning of this year, Spears was named one of the “most influential people” of Time in 2021.

In honor of the music icon, Hilton wrote a letter for publication explaining why he’s still a beloved pop culture figure after all these decades.

“When most people think of Britney SpearsThink of Britney the superstar. It is iconic. A legend. One of the most influential artists in pop music history, “wrote the” Stars Are Blind “singer.” When I think of Britney Spears, I see the sweetest soul. A mother. A friend. A fighter. “Hilton continued:” Despite the darkness that has surrounded her life, Britney personifies joy and shares the light of her beautiful heart, the superstar forever. “

Spears made numerous headlines this year after the move “Free Britney“became a hot topic.

As pointed out by the Mirror, Spears She was under her father’s control for 13 years and was finally released from his guardianship last month.

Support, Hilton She took to Twitter to express how happy she was with the news, describing her friend as “the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul.”

That being said, it seems that Hilton can’t stop honoring Spears, as he also used social media to celebrate his birthday.

Paris Hilton can’t wait for the next chapter in Britney Spears’ life

On December 2, Britney Spears celebrated his 40th birthday. The “Hold It Against Me” star shared on Instagram that she felt “blessed and grateful” as she expressed that she had “tears of joy” on her big day.

Her good friend Paris hilton used Twitter to wish a happy birthday to Spears and shared four epic throwback images from the 2000s.

“Happy birthday @BritneySpears! So many magical memories with you! You’ve gotten through so much this year,” he tweeted Hilton, adding: “So excited for this next chapter to celebrate your freedom and your upcoming marriage! You deserve all the happiness in the world. I can’t wait to see you as a beautiful [novia] “.

In November, Hilton got married with Carter Reum in Bel-Air. Many high profile celebrities like Demi Lovato, Kim Kardashian and Paula Abdul attended the ceremony. According Page Six, Spears She was also invited, but a close source stated: “He needs some time to get used to his new way of life”.