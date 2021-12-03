Inside Man – El Caribe newspaper

It is a classic of neo noir cinema (in the USA it refers to issues of moral values ​​and the state of normal American society and its dark underworld). A classic bank robbery story, from the looks of it at first: Detective Keith Frazier (Denzel Washington) is in crisis privately and professionally when he’s entrusted with managing a large-scale police operation. The scene of the event is the New York headquarters of “Manhattan Trust Bank”, which was attacked and hermetically sealed in a lightning action by four masked figures. Arriving at the crime scene, Frazier quickly realizes: he’s not dealing with mainstream criminals in any way, but extremely sophisticated and dark-humor virtuosos. The basic idea of ​​the thieves ‘chief creative officer is as ingenious as it is simple: by masking not only themselves, but also the fifty hostages in painters’ uniforms from the start, they make later identification of the perpetrator virtually impossible. In the hands of Spike Lee, who directed it, it is a sample of his extraordinary talent in his form -which has not been very successful in terms of his contextual approaches to combat racism- In this film we recognize his noble tendency not to reproduce stereotypes and although sideways he maintains his task of investing in racial issues, without neglecting the good handling of the aesthetics of the cinematographic language present in this film, for example: inside the bench he uses sequential shots that allow him to show the precision of the clock developed by the assailants, and uses general plans for the perception of the environment. Using the conventions of thriller, of psychological drama, he uses elements such as flash forward and flashback without fear and we are already seeing where everything will stop, and that is when he takes the dramatic irony out of his sleeve in paralysis while interviewing characters about the robbery, conjugated with a macguffin that points out something that the owner of the bank hides and that is more valuable than money, that theme is carried by the character of Jodie Foster and with her we see that the greatest villains are those who have power and financial capital to use it in actions contrary to society. It emphasizes that all the characters have secrets, that they all have their individualistic way of approaching life generally opportunistically, selfishly and unscrupulously. On Netflix with that title.

Genre: thriller thriller. Duration: 129 minutes.