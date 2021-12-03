incredible fact of two protagonists

Sylvester Stallone es, with permission from Arnold Schwarzenegger, the most famous action movie actor of history. A consideration based on two main roles in his career: the boxing champion ‘Rocky‘ and the Vietnam War veteran ‘Rambo‘. They are two bestial triumphs of Hollywood cinema, and the seed of a string of increasingly far-fetched sequels. The first of these tapes, directed by John G. Avildsen (for which he won an Oscar for Best Director) is from anniversary this December 3: turns 46. Stallone starred in her at the age of 29, and now that He is 75 and this aspect that he looks like in the photograph, does not stop celebrating the day that the success that changed his life forever was released.

46 years is a lot. But they are not enough for fanatics of the film and many moviegoers around the world, who have the most mythical scenes, dialogues and music recorded in the brain. That training beating cows in a cold room or climbing the stairs | ladders of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the song Gonna Fly Now‘of Bill Conti, his cries of “Adrianneeee, Adrianneeee“After losing the fight against Apollo Creed with that crooked mouth … Impossible to forget it.

The age and the law of life have been noted among the cast and technical staff of the film. Some, like the director himself or Rocky Balboa’s coach, played by Oliver Burgess Meredith, have passed away. The most fans and retailers will even remember the animals of ‘Rocky‘: a mastiff His name was Butkus and two turtles freshwater americans. All of them they lived with Stallone, who the “plugged in“in production. Butkus, however, also died in 1981. It had only been five years since the premiere, leaving him a void and enormous grief. The same cannot be said for the turtles, the incredible fact of this production: they are still alive and kicking. They will say that it is normal, because these little animals are very long-lived. But even so they are breaking a record.

Sylvester’s tortoises respond to the name of Cuff and Link, and they continue to swim peacefully in a fish tank at the actor’s New York mansion. Not only that: it is that They are famous and have participated in more movies. Well, it was about ‘Creed 2 ‘, a sequel to the sequels of ‘Rocky‘. They have not innovated much either, but they have already appeared more in the cinema than the person responsible for this text. In the original, Stallone bought the animals to woo the character Adrianne, who worked in a pet store. And until today, what they can boast of good health and an impressive age: they have exceeded the half-life of this species by 16 years. A feat.

And both Cuff and Link who are in the film are still with us 46 years later. They were also in Creed II. https://t.co/toOl0rf3Ue pic.twitter.com/asQfRsxhXL – Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) December 3, 2021

We have run out of words. We can only say, with a crooked mouth, “for many more years!” Congratulations.