“In medicine you never finish learning”: Andrés Hindú

Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- Being a doctor implies many responsibilities, risks, but also great satisfactions when returning patients to health, he stressed Andrés Sidhartha Hindu Pérez, who has two decades in the practice of medicine, which combines with administration.

The doctor exercises the aesthetic medicine in the private sector, and is head of the Health Jurisdiction 6 in the public, where he assures that the learning has taken place every day.

Being in charge of the health services in Mazatlán, Concordia, San Ignacio and Elota means the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the loss of hundreds of people, fellow doctors, nurses and other health personnel who died in the fight against the virus, but it has also left him a great lesson, detailed the doctor.

Hindú Pérez is originally from Mexico City. He grew up in Cuernavaca and studied as a medical surgeon at the University of Morelos.

His two children and his wife are great reasons that drive him to continue preparing.

He is passionate about administration and medicine, especially aesthetics.

In these areas he has focused his training and today he is a specialist in bariatrics and regenerative therapy.

At the end of his career as a surgeon, he had the desire to study the specialty of plastic surgeon, but due to lack of resources, he began to work. But he was not left with the concern to prepare. Later he found a diploma in bariatrics and obesity disorders at the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

He continued to prepare, since according to his words, “in medicine every day you learn something new”, and this allows him to give better care to his patients.

He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in public health.

Trajectory of Hindú Pérez

In 20 years he has practiced in various areas. He was a medical examiner for higher cost services in the states of Morelos and Guerrero.

In Puerto Peñasco, for two years he was in charge of the medical area of ​​the Ministry of Tourism.

At the same time he was practicing medicine in the private sector, here in Mazatlán, at the Clínica del Mar.

The government of Quirino Ordaz Coppel appointed Dr. Alfredo Román Encinas as Secretary of Health and he in turn summoned Hindú Pérez. At first he was the director of the Mazatlán Urban Health Center, but then he went to Health Jurisdiction 6.

He will continue working at the head of that institution until the new government appoints his replacement.

The doctor stressed that being in public service brought him a lot of education.

Preventive medicine is very broad and to achieve results requires the cooperation of citizens, as in the case of dengue and all diseases caused by vectors. Also, campaigns to fight cancers that affect women and men.

But above all, now with the Covid-19 pandemic, which although it is true that contagions have decreased, the threat persists and you have to live with this, but with the necessary care that everyone knows.

He added that there is a new variant and for her they continue to be the same sanitary measures at home, on the street, and above all, maintain a healthy distance.