In love with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez made a drastic decision with her ex Alex Rodríguez

Jennifer Lopez deleted Alex Rodriguez from her Instagram account (Reuters)

Jennifer Lopez left the past behind. Fans of the singer noted Saturday that the 52-year-old Latin star deleted most of the Instagram posts with her ex-fiancé. Alex Rodriguez. In addition, she has also unfollowed him on the social network.

Rodríguez, however, continues to follow her and share the moments of love that united him to the artist, including the day he knelt and proposed in the Bahamas.

Some of the posts removed from his profile include a video of a bouquet of flowers he received from the 46-year-old former Yankees player for Valentine’s Day, as well as photos posing together during President Joe Biden’s inauguration. . However, Rodríguez still appears in family situations, as do his daughters Ella and Natasha.

Although López does not follow his partner on the social media platform, he still hasn’t deleted any of their posts together as of this Sunday morning.

In mid-April, the former couple officially separated. “We have realized that we are best friends and we hope to continue being so. We will continue to support each other in our shared businesses and projects, ”they said in a joint statement.

Since her engagement ended, Lopez has rekindled her relationship with actor Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on their trip to Italy (The Grosby Group)

The 49-year-old singer and actor began in July 2002 after filming “Gigli” together. They got engaged that year before putting off their September 2003 wedding, just days before the date, and finally split in January 2004.

The couple of the moment in Hollywood resumed the relationship 17 years later in the month in April after their respective separations from Ana de Armas and Rodríguez.

A source recently told People that Affleck and Lopez “they are madly in love” So what “They want to do everything they can to make this work.”

The couple was on a trip to Europe (The Grosby Group)

Since they resumed their romance, the relationship between them has grown at a dizzying rate. The singer and the director have become inseparable. They recently enjoyed a vacation in the Old Continent. The couple went for a walk with friends around Saint–Tropez and the coast Amalfi, which they toured aboard a luxurious yacht.

On his 52nd birthday, JLo surprised his millions of followers around the world by sharing your first official photograph with Ben on his Instagram profile.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck resumed their relationship almost two decades after breaking up their engagement

In a recent interview, JLo confessed to being in his prime. “I’m super happy. I’ve never been better. I want everyone to know that I am in the best moment of my life ”, the Latin star shared while promoting her new song, “Cambia el Paso”.

In a further step in their relationship, Jennifer decided to leave Miami, Florida, where her ex-husband and father of her children also reside, the singer Marc Anthony, for moving to LA to be around Ben. She has already been seen searching for mansions in the area.

