‘If we go to history we are not favorites, but we are changing that’

Diego Cocca is convinced that his team is not the favorite to play the Final of the Apertura 2021 Tournament, but assures that they are giving everything to change the public’s perception. This was commented during the press conference after having beaten Pumas for the minimum in the Ida of the Semifinals in the stadium University Olympic.

“If we go to the history We are not favorites, but we are changing that, this team is very humble and down to earth “.

The helmsman from Foxes recognized the work of all his players, since the reflectors only went on the outstanding performance of the defense. The technical It is very clear that they are a group and thanks to the unity, today they leave with the advantage towards Jalisco.

“Today we talk about defense but the first defense is the forwards, they all run, it appeared Camilo taking a ball from goal, the centrals give themselves to the maximum, there are many strong points “.

Cocca highlighted the quality that has brought them to these instances of the competition, and that is that the Red and black they do not know how to back down in any minute of the match.

“The equipment They go backwards but this team does not give up attack“.

