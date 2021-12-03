“If I believed that I was responsible for what happened, it would have killed me,” Alec Baldwin broke the silence after the Rust tragedy

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin

For the first time since the death of the cinematographer, Halyna hutchins, the Hollywood star, Alec Baldwin, break the silence in an hour-long interview with the network’s news anchor ABC, George Stephanopoulos.

In a very intimate tone, in which Baldwin broke down in tears on at least four different occasions, the actor told his version of events and said he did it because he wanted to bring clarity.

“There is a criminal investigation that may take time, there are several civil investigations. But there are several misperceptions about how it happened. I wanted to sit down with you because I think I can’t wait for the investigation to finish. I’m not going to rush them, but I had to do what I could on my side, “said Baldwin, justifying his appearance in this interview.

The second message that the actor wanted to make clear, surely advised by his lawyers and publicists, is that he is not the victim of this story.

“I am not the victim. There is a victim. A woman died. My friend is hurt, because he is my friend (in reference to director Joel Souza) (…) I want to make sure they don’t think that I am the victim ”.

Baldwin later explained why he decided to film Rust, a low-budget western where in addition to being the main actor, he also served as a producer. About this theme, Baldwin wanted to release himself from responsibility for the budget cut that may have led to, according to some, to lower security standards on the film set.

“I am a creative producer, I look at casting and script. I am not on the monetary side. “

Stephanopuolos insisted on why he targeted Hutchins when you are not supposed to target anyone on a film set.

“People tell me, idiot, you don’t point a gun at anyone. Of course, except that it is your cinematographer, who tells you how to do it and they tell you that it is a weapon that is unloaded. That’s exactly what happened. “

Many people criticized Baldwin for not checking the gun himself. Own George Clooney He said he would never make a scene without checking the gun himself.

“Many people believed that they contributed a comment, the truth is that they did not help at all”Said Baldwin without naming his colleague, to later explain that there is a person on stage who is in charge of loading the weapon with appropriate bullets for a film set.

That person in the Rust shoot was Hannah gutierrez. A 24-year-old girl, who is now under investigation. Her lawyer alleges that since the young woman had two jobs on the set, she was overloaded with work.

“Do you think he was up to the task?” Stephanopoulos asked about Gutiérrez. “I assumed that because it was there, it was,” said Baldwin, leaving open to the interpretation of the public who believe that Gutierrez was responsible. “He gave me tips on shooting, when you finish you give the gun to me or to the assistant director.”

“The bullet was not supposed to be anywhere on the set. That is what the prosecution must investigate ”, repeated the actor more than once.

Baldwin is confident that the police investigation will determine what exactly happened and does not appear to be concerned about what may happen to his legal situation.

“I have been told that it is highly unlikely that I will be charged with criminal charges in this case.”

One of the key moments of the interview was when Baldwin said that for almost an hour he did not understand what had happened.

“What I thought, is it fell off? I didn’t understand the notion that there was a bullet in that gun until after 45 minutes or an hour.. People did not understand if she had had a heart attack. When she fell, he fell (with respect to the director who was also injured). And he screamed, I wondered what happened (…) They all took us to the parking lot, and she was in church. Until I was at the police station hours later, when they told me what happened ”.

No one had any idea what happened until a cop pulled out a .45 caliber bullet and told me, this is what came out of Joe’s arm. And that’s when I started to think who could have put a bullet in that weapon “, explained Baldwin of what happened.

But the hardest part of the story was when Baldwin recounted that he had to face the Hatchins family.

“The husband and the son come. I didn’t know what to say to him. I have six children now with Hilaria, and I think… this child is now left without a mother. My children are fine with me until the mother comes in. There I am invisible. This child no longer has a mother. And there is nothing I can do to make it not so. “

The husband of the deceased told Baldwin that they should go through this together, but today he is one of the plaintiffs against the actor.

Finally, Baldwin ended up hinting that there is something almost political behind this tragedy.

“The former president of the United States said that I had killed her on purpose. When I thought this couldn’t be more surreal. There were people who sued me before Matthew rightfully sued me on behalf of his son (in relation to Hatchins’ husband). Here’s something. “

Baldwin assures that in this month and a half he cannot sleep, that he no longer cares about his career, that it could be finished but that he wakes up with horrible images every night.

“If I believed that I was responsible for what happened, it would have killed me. And I don’t say this lightly. “

