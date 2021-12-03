“I like Guarded, I like him a lot. In fact we wanted to sign him”

Barcelona will face Betis and Xavi Hernández highlighted the football of Andrés Guarded, who liked to sign him

Xavi Hernandez, technical director of Barcelona, ​​made clear the admiration he has for the Mexican Andrew Saved, Real Betis player, the same one who tried to sign when the Spaniard was coach of Al-Saad of Qatar.

Xavi Hernández, Barcelona coach, pointed out that he really likes Andrés Guardado’s game. Getyt Images

“We wanted to sign him for Al Saad. We have been evaluating his signing and he is a player that I like a lot. He is technical, he works a lot for the team, he has a long pass, he shoots. He is a very important footballer for Betis, he is the team’s metronome”He said at a press conference this Friday.

The helmsman of the Catalan team recalled, on the eve of Real Betis’ visit to the Camp Nou, that the team continues to “have emergencies” and that they cannot “lose more points” if they want to fight for LaLiga.

“Due to the urgencies we have, each game will be vital for us and we will have to face them all as a final, tomorrow and also next Wednesday in Munich“, he manifested.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

For this reason, Xavi announced that, against Betis, he will not reserve anything thinking about the decisive match against Bayern in the Champions League.

“We do not think about the ‘Champions’. LaLiga gives us a lot, it is our day to day, and tomorrow I will get the best eleven possible,” said the Catalan coach, who recalled that Betis is “a great team, very hard-working” and now also “a direct rival”, remembering that he is ahead of the Catalans in the standings.

Similarly, Xavi stressed that winning this Saturday will be important “to reconnect to the League”, a title that does not rule out lifting this season, as the president of the entity, Joan Laporta, pointed out yesterday.

“Barça aspires to win everything. I have said it many times: here it is not worth drawing or losing. We are a team made to win and to compete. I fully share the opinion of the president“, he commented about it.

To achieve his third triumph in the domestic competition for the first time this season, Xavi will be able to count on Sergiño Dest, fully recovered from his low back pain, and with Ousmane Dembélé, who he said is already “one hundred percent” and fit. be a starter after playing for a while in Lisbon and another in Villarreal.

On the renewal of the French striker, who is still stranded, the Barcelona coach was explicit. “I already said it in my presentation. For me, Ousmane may be the best player in the world is his position. It is not just an economic issue. I have made it very clear to him the project we have and that we think he can be a key figure in him, and I want to be positive, “he said.

What Xavi ruled out, in any case, is to leave him in the stands if he finally does not decide not to renew: “It is not the goal, I do not contemplate it. A player with a contract has to play, that is very clear to me. Besides, it would not be good for the club’s image “.

Who Xavi will not be able to count on is forward Ansu Fati, who will almost certainly not recover in time to play in Munich, nor will Sergi Roberto, who will soon undergo surgery for the hamstring injury that he has dragged on since last season. .

“Ansu is making an extraordinary effort and shows a tremendous commitment and implication that is exciting, but he will not return until he is one hundred percent. We have been forcing players when it was not playing and in the end we have been losing them. And we cannot lose him, “he commented.

Finally, the Catalan coach valued the seventh Ballon d’Or of his former teammate Lionel Messi. “It seems to me of total soccer justice that he has won it. He is the best footballer in history and he deserves that seventh, without a doubt. “

With information from EFE