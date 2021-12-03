Hugh Jackman warns of the dangers of the sun after undergoing a new biopsy

Australian actor Hugh jackman has once again used his public profile as a speaker to raise awareness about the dangers of the sun on the skin. An important message that launches in the middle of summer, coinciding with the time when we are most exposed to solar radiation, and just after have a new biopsy of your nose. The protagonist of The great showman he knows very well what he is talking about, since he has a history of skin cancer that has forced him to undergo surgery on previous occasions. Hugh Jackman is clear about it: the most important thing, sun protection.

Still showing the bandage on his nose, Hugh Jackman has taken the opportunity to send a forceful message to all his followers: “A couple of notes … please, have your skin checked frequently, don’t think it won’t happen to you and, above all, wear sunscreen!“An issue on which the Hollywood star has insisted a lot in recent years, with special priority that his message reaches the new generations and using himself as an example, since he has repeatedly explained that Your current skin problems are the result of sunbathing 20 or 30 years ago without any type of cream: “I think young people should know. If they see Wolverine wearing sunscreen, they should put it on too!”

As for this latest biopsy, the actor has also shared that the results have not been conclusive for not having taken enough tissue as a sample, so the tests will have to be repeated. “The worst possible diagnosis is that it is a Basel Cell Carcinoma (BCC),” explained Jackman. in a video. “If by posting about this I remind a single person to go see their dermatologist, I’m already happy,” concluded his message in which he emphasized the dangers of the sun again after he had to undergo six interventions in three and a half years because of this ailment. “If there is something, it is a basal cell carcinoma that is not really a threat but that must be treated,” he added to reassure his fans.

From Mónica Carrillo to Caitlyn Jenner: celebs affected by basal cell carcinoma

Hugh Jackman is not the only familiar face that has spoken loud and clear about the dangers of being exposed to solar radiation without proper protection and other celebrities have undergone the same diagnosis as him. Among them, the actress Caitlyn jenner He did not hesitate to share a selfie on his networks showing the damage that basal cell carcinoma had caused to his nose; or the also Hollywood star Diane keaton, who had to be operated on twice for this ailment. In our country and very famous was the case of Monica Carrillo, who also shamelessly showed the scar on his nose after being diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma at the end of last year.

