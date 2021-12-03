Hugh Jackman back? Ryan Reynolds hints at Wolverine in Deadpool 3
Deadpool has been one of Fox’s most successful films in recent years, both in its first and second installments. After Disney bought Fox, the rights returned to Marvel so the character can already appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Kevin Feige himself, creative head and president of the MCU, assured that they are working with Ryan Reynolds on the script for Deadpool 3, without first mentioning that it is still in an initial stage and that the energies are put in all the projects announced on the Day from the Disney Investor, last December.
However, now we might have a surprise. It is that Reynolds himself assured that, originally, Deadpool 3 was intended for Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to appear.
In case that's not enough, before Disney bought Fox, Deadpool 3 was gonna be a road trip between Deadpool and Logan. Rashomon style. For real.
– Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds)
January 28, 2021
“Before Disney bought Fox, Deadpool 3 was going to be a road trip between Deadpool and Logan. Rashomon style. Really,” Reynolds wrote on his Twitter account.
Rashomon is a film by Akira Kurosawa in which the story is told twice, from the perspective of each of the protagonists.
And you, would you like to see Reynolds and Jackman together again?