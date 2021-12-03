How, when and through which channel to watch America vs. Chivas for Liguilla?

Amid rumors of agreement between the directives for the transfers of Sebastián Córdova and Uriel Antuna among men’s teams, the Eagles of América Femenil and the Chivas of Guadalajara will play a new National Classic, in this case for the quarterfinals of the Big party of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of the Liga MX Femenil.

The casts of Craig Harrington, English coach of the Cream blue, and of Edgar Mejia, strategist of Flock, faces are seen again after what was the clash for matchday 12 of the regular phase played on October 12 last in the Akron Stadium, in which the locals were left with the victory by a score of 2 to 1.

It should be noted that the National Classic originated in the context of the quarterfinals of the League, because the Eagles of America Femenil Fifths were placed with 31 points product of nine wins, four draws and four losses, and because the Chivas of Guadalajara they were fourth with 33, thanks to 10 matches won, three equalities and four falls.

When do América Femenil and Chivas de Guadalajara play the quarterfinals of the Liguilla?

The Eagles of America Women and his pair of the Chivas of Guadalajara, they will face each other in a new edition of the National Classic, this time for the quarterfinals of the League of the Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 Tournament of Liga MX Femenil. The first of the crosses will take place this Friday, December 3 at the Aztec stadium at 8:00 p.m. CDMX.

Why channel watch the National Classic between the Águilas del América Femenil and the Chivas de Guadalajara, for the first leg of the Liguilla quarterfinals?

