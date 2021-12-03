How Tesla has managed to influence the markets

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla.
BLOOMBERG NEWS EXPANSION

The role the company plays in stock market fluctuations is even greater than its valuation of $ 1.1 trillion suggests.

The rally in Tesla shareshas raised the global stock market value of Elon Musk’s electric car maker to more than $ 1.1 trillion (970,000 million euros), making it one of the most valuable companies in the world. Only e

To continue reading become Premium

Try it for € 1 the first month

and enjoy unlimited access to all Expansión web content


Already Premium? Beautify

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker