How much does it cost to study medicine? | MoneyinImage

In 1946 the Pan American Medical Confederation decreed December 3 to commemorate the work of the doctors in honor of Cuban doctor Carlos Finlay Barrés, who discovered the mosquito that transmits yellow fever.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), in Mexico there are around 365,980 people employed as doctors, who work mainly in entities with a larger population such as CDMX, Jalisco, Edomex, Nuevo León and Veracruz.

Furthermore, more than 70 percent of doctors work in the public sector and the remaining 30 percent in private medical services, but how much does it cost to study medicine?

Studying medicine means, in addition to deciding which university to study at, thinking about the investment it represents.

According to data from Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO), the average cost of the degree in a public university is 54 thousand 364 pesos and the time to recover the investment is 6.5 months; while the price of studying medicine in a private one is 1 million 414 thousand 284 pesos and the investment recovers in 169.6 months.

Both in public and private universities consider the national average of enrollment costs, tuition, entrance exam, books and materials.

Where do they study medicine?

According to the IMCO, the universities with the highest enrollment is the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, with 7,881, followed by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), with 6,398 and the Benemérita Autonomous University of Puebla, with 6,000 149.

Other universities with high enrollment are the University of Guadalajara and the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) with 4,360 and 4,120 respectively.

Where do they work and how much do they earn?

Although studying medicine is expensive, the effort results in a good investment for the future, since it is the second highest paid career in Mexico.

The salary of a doctor is between 6 thousand and 20 thousand pesos. Here are more details of his monthly salary.

The monthly salary of a doctor General of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) ranges between 7 thousand 941 and 8 thousand 367 pesos, while in the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE) they range from 8 thousand 300 to 15 thousand 900 pesos.

On the other hand, the net salary of a doctor of the Hospital of Specialties dependent on the Federal Ministry of Health reaches 13 thousand 288 pesos. While the monthly salary of a Sedesa general practitioner is up to 20 thousand pesos.

Finally, a specialist doctor, who works in a private hospital, earns approximately 17 thousand pesos.

According to IMCO data, the main sectors where doctors work are: health services and social assistance (83.8 percent); retail trade (3.8 percent); Government activities and international organizations (3.4 percent); Educational services (2.4 percent) and manufacturing industries (1.1 percent).