How good or bad is the idea of ​​seeing Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in the MCU? – Spoiler Time

The dream of seeing Wolverine from Hugh jackman at Marvel cinematic universe has been left behind. Or at least that’s what we all thought until a few days ago, when the actor set fire to social networks with an old photo next to Kevin Feige and an illustration showing the character’s unmistakable claws. And then what had to happen happened: the internet was filled with all kinds of theories that linked the actor to the franchise. In the end, see Hugh jackman as part of MCU still the dream of many superhero movie fans, but How good or bad is it for the possibility to materialize at this point in the story?

The Logan factor

Superhero movies have given great performances, but only a few legends, none of which have had a completely perfect run. In case of Hugh jackman is no exception, as his talent, commitment and charisma always stood out in a franchise X Men A determining factor in the evolution of superhero cinema, but which was always overshadowed by its ups and downs. When the Australian announced that Logan would mark his last appearance as the mutant, most of us settle for a merely dignified farewell and with a bit of luck it would have a quality closer to that shown by Immortal Wolverine that in sight in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Yes indeed, absolutely no one imagined the masterpiece that was awarded to us. The goodbye was perfect in every way. It was the first mutant film that truly captured the character’s brutality and tragedy in print; it gave maturity and depth to a subgenre that has been labeled ad nauseam as a child; made history by being the first superhero film to be nominated for one of the top five categories of the Oscar; it marked a closing as heroic as it was definitive from which there seemed to be no turning back. Nobody, not even Christopher Reeve, the maximum reference of superhero cinema, could boast such a glorious goodbye. The feat could fall apart if the character is incorporated into the MCU. This because narratively speaking it would imply that the character is still alive in some way, which would make his efforts and his final sacrifice were in vain. Or maybe not…

Triumphant return

“Do you never die?“Asks an enraged Toad in the first installment of X Men. The question, which at the time served as a simple nod to comics in which immortality is conveniently guaranteed, has gained strength with the development of the various adaptations. Creatives have reiterated ad nauseam that deaths in movies are final, but it is becoming increasingly clear to us that returns are never ruled out. The most curious thing is that this does not even require resurrections, but everything is justified by the presence of mental recreations or temporary variants. Formulas unthinkable for most movie franchises, but that work in them because they are exactly the same ones used by comics for generations. In case of Wolverine would not be the exception. Not only because his prints have involved him in all sorts of crisscross arcs, but because James mangold and Hugh Jackman they never agreed on the temporality of Logan. The director explained at the time that the plot unfolds “in 2029, 5 years after everything shown in the movies X Men“, While the actor assured that”not only is it different in terms of timeline and pitch, it’s a slightly different universe“. To this we add that Deadpool took advantage of its metanarrative properties to roam freely between reality and fiction, which allowed him to cross himself to ‘avoid’ the realization of Green Lantern, but also with the Wolverine from origins to anticipate that “eventually you’re going to hang your claws, and that will make a lot of people sad. But one day your old friend Wade will ask you to ride again. And when he does, tell him yes”. The mercenary already had his first encounter within the MCU and perhaps we should not rule out that the character of Jackman eventually come at their call. Finally, part of what makes comics and their adaptations incredible is the certainty that anything is possible. This includes all kinds of superheroes who one way or another always figure out how to save the day, which includes battles against aliens, cosmic missions, and temporary alterations. In the middle of this fantastic cocktail,it’s really crazy to think of the return of a fallen character?

