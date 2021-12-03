How did Sofía Vergara become famous?

Sofía Vergara is one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood. After 11 years playing the character of Gloria Delgada in the comedy “Modern Family” she became the highest paid actress on TV for years. In the year 2020 alone, the 48-year-old Colombian star won the ostentatious figure of 40 million dollars. All of this success from multiple award-winning SAG didn’t happen overnight. There were several key moments in his rise.

Sofia She was discovered by a talent scout on a Colombian Caribbean beach and hired as a model for a Pepsi commercial that was very successful in her native country and launched in the local market as an advertising and runway model. It thus became one of the most requested models in Colombia.

Topics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker