How did Sofía Vergara become famous?

Sofía Vergara is one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood. After 11 years playing the character of Gloria Delgada in the comedy “Modern Family” she became the highest paid actress on TV for years. In the year 2020 alone, the 48-year-old Colombian star won the ostentatious figure of 40 million dollars. All of this success from multiple award-winning SAG didn’t happen overnight. There were several key moments in his rise.

Sofia She was discovered by a talent scout on a Colombian Caribbean beach and hired as a model for a Pepsi commercial that was very successful in her native country and launched in the local market as an advertising and runway model. It thus became one of the most requested models in Colombia.

The international stardom began when, being one of the presenters of the International Song Festival of Viña del Mar, Chile, she was romantically related to the Mexican singer Luis Miguel and his name resonated in all the Latin American media.

Source: Instagram Sofía Vergara

At 23 years old Vergara He moved to the United States, more specifically to the city of Miami, and signed an exclusive contract with the Hispanic network Univisión. Being with this chain he presented the programs “Out of series” and “A que no te dares”. There the Latina got the recognition of the Hispanic population.

Source: Instagram Sofía Vergara

In June 2014, the Hollywood Walk of Fame committee reported that Sofía Vergara will receive a star in the important corridor. Joe Manganiello’s wife obtained his recognition in 2015 and thus became the second Colombian to achieve this decoration, after the one obtained by Shakira in 2011.