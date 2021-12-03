Houston Dynamo would steal Jonathan Dos Santos from America

It is no lie that Jonathan Dos Santos is wanted by several teams. In our country there are two groups that seek to make their services for the next Closing 2022: America and Monterrey They hope to sign the midfielder.

Dos Santos arrived in soccer in the United States in 2017, for military with Los Angeles Galaxy, a franchise in which he was a benchmark and even captain of the team for several years.

This December the contract of the national team was terminated and the Los Angeles team decided not to renew it, so he became a free agent and anyone who seeks to sign him can do so for free, as long as he reaches the salary requested by the player.

This is why the Rayados and the Águilas, who have strong purchasing power, are the main candidates in the Liga BBVA MX, unlike Chivas, who for a moment talked about how it could come, but the monetary issue would prevent it. .

The Houston Dynamo want to sign Jonathan Dos Santos

A league that could certainly pay Dos Santos’ salary is MLS, and the team that is raising its hand for him is the Houston Dynamo. The Texas franchise has room for two franchise players, so they hope to fill one of them with the midfielder.

Another footballer born in our country who could arrive at the Dynamo is Roberto Alvarado. The “Piojo” has attracted a lot of attention in soccer in the United States and thanks to the places they have as a franchise player, he also becomes a true option to reinforce the team in the next tournament.

Season of MLS kicks off next February And it ends in November, three weeks before the Qatar 2022 World Cup begins.