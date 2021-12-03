Home remedies: 4 health benefits of burning bay leaf

Have you ever used the medicinal plants to make you feel better? Surely yes, either from a stomach ache or to calm the anxiety and nerves. Without a doubt, they are of the home remedies more effective in relieving discomfort. One of those medicinal plants that help you feel better both physically and emotionally is the bay leaf and here I will tell you all 4 benefits of burning this leaf at home for your health. Do not miss them!

For some burn bay leaves it only has to do with rituals to attract abundance and eliminate the envies that surround you, however, its Benefits go far beyond just this: it has been shown that burning the leaves of this medicinal plant has positive repercussions on your health, especially with certain discomforts that your body may present. Can you imagine what they can be?

What is laurel and what is it for?

The laurel is a medicinal plant commonly used to solve certain health problems, besides that it is also present in various dishes of Mexican cuisine, to season and enhance flavors. The bay leaves They contain linalool, eugenol, geraniol, and pinene, as well as fatty acids, organic acids, and tannins.

What are the benefits of laurel?

The main benefits for your health of burning bay leaf are:

Take away the headache

Whether caused by stress or migraine, burn bay leaf helps to disappear these annoyances thanks to all the substances it contains, which help you relax and ease the pain before it increases.

Control anxiety

The aroma given off by bay leaves once the burns possess relaxing properties that help calm you down In those moments when your nerves get the better of you. If you suffer from this, I suggest you have this little plant close.

Contributes to the improvement of the health of the respiratory tract

The essential oils that emanate from burn bay leaf they favor all those people who fall ill with a cold and become congested; is medicinal plant helps you breathe better since the discomfort diminishes.

Improves concentration

If you are going through a difficult day and you can’t focus on your activities, burn a bay leaf and breathe in its aroma for a few minutes. You will notice that, in addition to relaxing, you will be able to continue with everything you have to do that day and you will end up with the best attitude.

What did you think of these benefits of burning bay leaf? Will you use any?