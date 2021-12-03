Hollywood celebrities who have another profession and you did not know | Tom Hiddleston | Natalie Portman

We invite you to review some of the Hollywood stars who do not have acting as their only job, but who prepared for a different environment. Look at the list!

We all have a favorite actor or actress, who we choose because of their great performance in front of the cameras, but perhaps they would not have had as much recognition if they chose another path that they also took at one point. Many celebrities that we today stand out from the world of Hollywood live great for their incredible roles in various projects, but some of them have different professions and here we tell you who they are.

+ Hollywood celebrities who have another profession and you did not know it

– Tom Hiddleston

The interpreter of Loki, one of the best villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has a university degree. He is a graduate of the University of Cambridge, with a degree in classical studies, that is, focused on the civilizations of Antiquity.

– Natalie Portman

Also a member of the MCU and winner of the Oscar for The Black Swan. Portman graduated with honors from Harvard University with a BA in Psychology. One of her Neuropsychology professors hired her as a research assistant, but then she went for acting.

– Lisa Kudrow

For many, she will always be Phoebe from Friends, and we will see her again these days when she is part of the HBO Max Special. Inspired by her father, who is a doctor, she studied biology and is licensed upon graduation from Vassar College in New York.

– Katheryn Winnick

Lagertha, from Vikings, is one of the most recognized actresses of today. However, he brought his own to the screen after having excelled in martial arts from 7 years. At 13 he was already a black belt and even at 21 he already had his own school, where he taught.

– Rowan Atkinson

The legendary Mr. Bean, one of the most popular British characters in television history, also has an important title. Atkinson has a degree in Electrical Engineering from Newcastle University, supplemented by a Master’s degree from Queen’s College, Oxford..

– Steve Carell

Actor of unforgettable figures, both in film and television, such as his remembered Michael Scott in The Office. Far from his role as a comedian, majored in History at Denison University.

– Emma Watson

From his childhood he gained world fame for his participation in the adaptations of Harry Potter, where he played Hermione Granger. While filming the movies he also devoted himself to studying and received his degree in English literature from Brown University.

– Eddie Redmayne

The new face of Harry Potter’s Fantastic Beasts franchise, and Oscar winner for his role as Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything, has a similarity to the scientist. He also graduated from Cambridge University, but the actor did so by studying Art History.