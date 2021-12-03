Hint indicates that Xbox exclusive on consoles is finally coming to PS5 and PS4

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

The number of Xbox exclusive games increased significantly with the arrival of the new generation. Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One users are the only ones who can enjoy it for now The Ascent on consoles.

There has been talk for a long time about the possible arrival of the cyberpunk-themed title on other platforms. Even its developers left the doors open to see it later on at least PlayStation 5.

A clue indicates that this will come true sooner or later, because The Ascent received a new classification. As you can imagine, the game was now listed for Sony consoles.

The Ascent is one step away from reaching PlayStation consoles

It is a fact that PlayStaton 5 and PlayStation 4 users want to play The Ascent on their consoles, as the Neon Giant studio has received many requests to port their well-received futuristic title.

Everything indicates that his dream will come true, as Taiwan’s Entertainment Software Rating Information agency classified The Ascent for PlayStaton 5 and PlayStation 4. H2 Interactive is listed as a potential distributor in Asia on the record.

The registration was released today, December 2, but for now the PlayStation game has not been listed on other video game rating sites. Despite this, many gamers are hoping that an imminent announcement is just around the corner.

Due to the classification and interest of Neon Giant, it is very likely that in the next few days or weeks we will know more about this possible launch. It is important to mention that the study has not confirmed a port for now.

Ranking of The Ascent for PlayStation

“Thank you for letting us know that you would like to see The Ascent on PS5! While we have nothing to announce at this time, we want you to know that we listen to you and the team is aware of the demand for a version of PS5, “the developer previously commented.

The Ascent is currently available for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. Look for more news about the title in this link.

