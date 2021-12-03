Sergio Pérez was lackluster on Friday in training for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the street circuit of Jeddah, where the Guadalajara driver was never able to get close to the top positions.

In fact, during the first practice, Perez spent most of it outside of the top 15 and even at times was just ahead of the Haas of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, before improving on the finish to advance to 11th place, at a second fastest, Lewis Hamilton, and Max Verstappen, who was behind the Mercedes with the Red Bull.

In the second session, “Checo” was able to consistently be in the top ten before finishing ninth in a session where traffic was a factor, narrowing the distance from his teammate to 0s555 in a practice where Verstappen was fourth.

Despite this less than encouraging performance to start the weekend, it has been customary during the season for Pérez to go from low to high on Fridays and Horner He was calm that the Mexican will continue to rise in the classifier.

Also read:

“The truth is that no,” said Horner when asked in Sky F1 if Pérez had had a problem with his car during practice.

“Sergio is a rider who goes from less to more, but he is gaining momentum, and you can see that he is building, building, building. He’s a cunning old fox, he knows he shouldn’t take big risks too early on a street circuit. And I think who has always done well at circuits like Sochi, Azerbaijan and Monaco. I have no doubt that he is building that foundation, “said the Red Bull Racing boss.

The Milton Keynes team is in a very close dispute with Mercedes both in the drivers ‘championship, where Verstappen leads Hamilton by eight points, and in the constructors’ championship, where Brackley’s lead by just five units.

Asked if he had spoken with Pérez to emphasize the importance of having him fight at the top this weekend in Jeddah and in the final round in Abu Dhabi, Horner confirmed his confidence in “Checo”, although he admitted that it is vital for the team to be the protagonist for the top positions.

“We are doing everything we can to support him as well as possible. He has found his form in the last few races, he has qualified well, he has raced well,” said Horner.

“We need that, we desperately need him to be in that battle in these two remaining races because having two cars, as you’ve seen when we’ve had two up for grabs, does give you other options. And we want to make sure we have both cars up for grabs, not just one of them, “he concluded.

Additional reporting by Haydn Cobb

Gallery: The photos of Sergio Pérez in the F1 Friday in Jeddah

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images