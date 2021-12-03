‘Hawkeye’: The Third Episode Reveal That Shows Us A Classic Clint Barton Look – TV Series News

Nine years have passed since the first ‘The Avengers’ movie; and it seems that, finally, we will see one of its members in one of its classic appearances. All thanks to a revelation that the third episode of ‘Hawkeye’ left us.

We are fascinated by seeing our superheroes represented as their writers and cartoonists brought them into the world; and it seems that Clint Barton (Jeremy renner) is going to give us a gift to all the comic purists in his series Hawkeye, as Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) anticipated during a conversation she had with her mentor, after facing the Sports Mafia and evading Echo (Alaqua Cox), who seeks to avenge her father’s murder at the hands of the Ronin.

All of this happened in the third episode of the show., created by Jonathan Igla. In the same way, they gave us a more in-depth demonstration of the archer’s arsenal and discovered that, in addition to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) is part of the makers of the arrows he uses to fight crime. and threats from another planet; for example, the Chitauri, as we saw during the denouement of the first part of The Avengers.

It appears that Kate, the prospect to be his successor (or the second to become Hawkeye and future leader of the Young Avengers), will convince him to wear a variant of the costume in which he debuted in 1964, as part of Tales of Suspense # 57. However, it seems to be a difficult thing. After confessing that he is living the dream of wearing his idol’s costume, He suggests a makeover and draws the sketch of a suit with a mask and an “H” on his forehead in scrubs, as he used to use in his golden years in comics.

There are reasons why I would never wear a flashy suit: My job is to be invisible and my wife would ask for a divorce for wearing that look.

No! The first answer was completely negative. Barton is not planning on wearing the classic mask, at least not until now. It seems that this drawing will only be a tribute and an easter egg for the approval of its readers. Huh, yeah, there’s hope, guys. The archer gives him a third reason, pessimistic by the way: “I am not a role model.” Despite the admiration expressed by Bishop, Barton detaches himself from the image. Something selfish, the net, and grown up. I mean, he sips his coffee cup, very carefree, while a girl yells at him how much she needs it in her life.



Marvel studios Kate Bishop wants to see her hero in masks.



We are heading towards a cliché ending, but one that would allow us to see the goalkeeper change his mind and assume his inspirational role for his ward and all the boys who seek to make a difference and fight evil. If at any time you want to regain Kate’s trust (if his relationship with Swordsman, played by Tony Dalton, which he has been hiding from him, is confirmed), saving her and giving her the pleasure of seeing him in a flashy uniform would be sensational And, all at home, we would scream out of sheer emotion.



Marvel Comics Hawkeye in his classic suit.



We like those nonsense. Up to now, just Wolverine (Hugh jackman) has broken our illusion, because never ever, until his death, in Logan, he wore his traditional costume of yellow leggings, black boots, sleeveless vest, a mask with two spoilers and blue gloves to safeguard his adamantium knuckles and claws. The director of the last part of the mutant, James Mangold, has mentioned that he was never in plans to carry out this fan service with Jackman at the helm.



Marvel studios The first meeting between Hawkeye and Swordsman.



There are three chapters of Hawkeye to find out if the archer will give us the early Christmas present to all the marvelitas or, like the Australian, he will leave us all wanting. Incidentally, the reintroduction of Wolverine to the new X-Men movies, according to reports revealed by Looper, Kevin Feige would be in charge of giving Logan the closest appearance to how we saw him in the comics and the animated series, which will have a remake soon for the Disney + platform.