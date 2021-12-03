Hamilton dominates, gray day for Red Bull in Saudi Arabia free seconds

The seven-time English world champion Lewis hamilton (Mercedes) was the fastest this Friday, ahead of his Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas, in the second free for him Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the twenty-first and penultimate of the F1 World Cup, in the urban circuit of Jeddah; in which the Spanish Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) marked the fifth and seventh time, respectively, and the Mexican Checo Pérez (Red bull), the ninth.

In the best of his 22 laps, Hamilton covered the 6,175 meters of the track – with 27 curves – in one minute, 29 seconds and 18 thousandths, 61 less than Bottas, also with a medium tire, which gave 23; in a night session, played under artificial light, in which the Dutchman Max verstappen (Red bull) – World Cup leader, eight points ahead (351.5 versus 343.5) over the Englishman – who spun 20 times, set the fourth time, with soft, 195 thousandths behind the British seven-time champion. In a test that ended a few minutes earlier than planned, with a red flag, due to the accident – without major physical consequences – of the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari).

Lewis Hamilton established himself as the best driver of the day with his time in free seconds. AP Photo

In a session dominated by Mercedes and in which the French Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) marked the third time -at 81 hundredths- Alonso he was registered fifth in the timesheets. The Asturian double world champion, who repeated the track 21 times Jeddah, was, with soft, four tenths of the chrono of Hamilton, in a test that ended at 28 degrees Celsius ambient and 30 on the asphalt; and in which Alpine He made a pleasant impression, with the Frenchman Esteban Ocon sixth, at half a second. And only 34 thousandths faster than Sainz.

The Madrilenian from Ferrari, seventh in the World Championship, he stopped the clock, in the best of his 24 laps, in 1: 29.589. With the soft compound already 571 thousandths of Hamilton.

Checo Pérez, fourth in the World Cup, just 13 points behind Bottas, was registered ninth in the times table. The Mexican of Red bull He repeated the fastest street circuit in the world 22 times and on his best lap, on soft tires, he was seven and a half tenths behind the British.

Checo Pérez continued to struggle to find his best rhythm in Saudi Arabia. Getty Images

p> Free practice will be completed this Saturday, hours before qualifying; that will order the Sunday race grid, scheduled for 50 laps, to complete a route of 308.7 kilometers.