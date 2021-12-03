Halle Berry to star in and produce more movies for Netflix

Halle Berry keeps working her way to the top. On top of the success of her breakthrough feature film as a director Bruised, the actress signed with Netflix for a host of new movies in which she will star and produce, reports Variety.

According to the streaming service, Bruised not only hit the platform this week as No. 1 in the United States, but it also won the title of No. 2 English-language film worldwide, ranking No. 1 in more than 70 countries.

The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, follows the life of Jackie “Pretty Bull” Justice (Berry), a decayed Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter. Jackie has been out of the professional wrestling world for years, but throws herself back into the ring to regain her name and her career. While trying to recover, her young son, Manny (Danny Boyd), re-enters the fighter’s life. The former champion must now juggle not only her return to wrestling, but the particularly challenging role of mother as well.

About her work on Bruised and her association with the streaming service’s film director Scott Stuber and co-CEO Ted Sarandos, the Oscar winner said: “My directorial debut on Bruised was a labor of love and He knew Scott and Ted would treat him with great care. The Netflix team has not only been collaborative and creative, but also extremely passionate and a pleasure to work with. I am beyond grateful for the partnership and I look forward to telling more stories together. “

Stuber returned the praise and gratitude by adding, “There are few people with a career like Halle Berry. She is an award-winning actress and producer, and as audiences saw last week, she is an incredible director. We are delighted to be in his corner as he offers power in front of and behind the camera at Bruised and we look forward to telling more stories together. “

Fans of the Monster’s Ball actress will also be excited to learn that Berry has already signed on to appear in two upcoming productions that will occur outside of the newly written deal. Berry will executive produce and star in The Mothership, a new science fiction film directed by Matt Charman, who also wrote the film. He will also appear in Our Man From New Jersey, starring opposite Mark Wahlberg in what has been described as “a James Bond movie in the works.”

We're seeing a lot of critical acclaim in Berry's future as his schedule appears to be as busy as ever. While nothing more is known about the features of this new deal, we will make sure to keep you posted on all things Halle Berry in the future.