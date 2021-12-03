For those on foot. By: Luis

Fernando Oropeza

Simply IMPRESSIVE the great popular support that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador maintains, support that was shown yesterday in the Zócalo of Mexico City by bringing together a quarter of a million Mexicans in the civic celebration of the anniversary of his government.

With a strategy of daily media exposure in his morning press conferences, where he criticizes his opponents and praises the policies and programs of his government, in addition to continuing to tour the country, the President maintains a favorable balance in popularity.

For the analysis, it remains to be emphasized that the much criticized and harmful presidentialism, the main characteristic of the Mexican political system, remains intact, with new forms and expressions, but intact, the President continues to be the main and leading figure in national political life, with few o no institutional counterweights.

There are no longer those tours from the Legislative Power headquarters to the National Palace after the presidential report, in a convertible car, greeting the crowds “spontaneously” gathered.

in the streets with banners and posters expressing the people’s affection for the President in turn, under a rain of confetti, under the jealous escort of Cadets from the Military College on Horseback.

Now it is in magical political rallies, where the President is paid homage, surrounded by the new political class in power and hundreds of authorities from all over the country, who applauded the President’s emotional speech, with the same optimism as his predecessors, painting a pink, velvet Mexico, parallel to which we run into every day in our daily activities, a long string of self-praise.

But we must not take any credit away from López Obrador, he celebrated and once again endorsed the popularity pact he has with his followers, just halfway there, it was a day of satisfaction for the President.

Regarding the results of your government, it is not the occasion to comment on them, the shortage of medicines, the failure in the management of the pandemic or the rampant insecurity may be held in the face, the best thing is to celebrate, beyond the virtues or defects of the Fourth Transformation,

WORK ON RENEWABLE ENERGIES PRESENTED AT THE INTERNATIONAL BOOK FAIR IN GUADALAJARA

Last Tuesday, at the Guadalajara International Book Fair, the work “Renewable Energies in Mexico: The Big Topic” was presented by Dr. Juan Manuel Vargas, researcher and Professor at the University of Sonora.

The idea of ​​publishing this book arose after Dr. Juan Manuel Vargas concluded the Leadership Program in Renewable Energies and Energy Efficiency five years ago, promoted by the Master, Rafael Acuña Méndez and made a reality with the coordination of two institutions of higher education in the country, which chose Sonora as one of its three locations to develop it.

“Renewable Energies in Mexico: The Big Topic” It is a work that compiles, the effort of national and international researchers, leaders in the field of renewable energies, is a work that encourages a completely open dialogue between members of the University, government, society and industry facing the environment, which can contribute to innovation and change in the

society.

The investigations contained in the work confirm that, if the world continues to use the same type of energy to move and be productive, we will soon disappear as a human species. It offers a diagnosis of the potential that exists in Mexico to promote sustainable projects in the energy environment, be it solar, geothermal, hydroelectric, wind or bioenergetic. Sonora is an example of the referred potential, as the construction of the largest photovoltaic plant in Latin America is planned in Puerto Peñasco.

Doctor Juan Manuel Vargas can presume that a researcher awarded a scholarship by the University of Honolulu was in Mexico for a year and participates as a co-author of a chapter of this book, she is currently an advisor to the President of the United States Joe Biden in renewable energies,

CONTINUE TO SURPRISE THE SOPHISTICATED METHODS

TO DELINQUENT

Three weeks ago, an armed group disembarked in speedboats on a beach, to star in a shooting, execute three people and spread terror inside a resort hotel in

the Rivera Maya, the jewel of national tourism.

Two weeks ago, the images of almost thirty men hanging from different bridges in the state of Zacatecas, gave more than three goose bumps.

Last week, the armed attack on the Guaymas Municipal Palace was another open challenge from organized crime groups to power the Mexican State.

Yesterday, a commando of armed men exploded car bombs to create chaos and distract the forces of order and violently break into the Tula Penitentiary, Hidalgo, to free a criminal leader accused of trafficking drugs, stealing fuel, kidnapping and killing people.

Hollywood action movies such as Rambo, The Expendables or Die Hard, starring Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis, are mock-ups of cartoons, compared to the level of sophistication that criminal gangs are putting into practice to commit crimes.

ELECTION BY STATE LEADERSHIP OF PAN

December 5 will be the internal process in the PAN to elect the new state leader, for this reason the guest of honor of the Cancun Table was Humberto Souza, one of the candidates to replace Ernesto Munro.

Humberto Souza, calls himself one of the ordinary militants, of the culture of effort, who never had a patronage within National Action, which placed him in a position or in a candidacy and that all the responsibilities he has had as a public servant , have been obtained based on ability and meritocracy.

Due to those characteristics that make him different from his opponent, Humberto Souza put together a list with members of the PAN from all over the state, with which he intends to free the PAN from the figurines, which

For a long time they have kidnapped the party, to make it an inclusive party, with new protagonists, who represent the social struggles of Sonorans and who are a true

counterweight in power.

