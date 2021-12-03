Guillermo del Toro returns and will make a new horror series with Rupert Grint!

Since the announcement of the new series of Guillermo del Toro for Netflix Much has been speculated about the cast and now the producer of this project surprises by revealing that the renowned actor, Rupert grint, will be part of the cast.

He admits that he noticed the British actor since he saw his performance in Severant, for the director, Grint he stole the series with his performance.

Related news

Rupert who gained world fame when he was still a child thanks to the saga of Harry Potter, will be part of the team of actors that include personalities such as Andrew Lincoln and Peter Weller.

It will not be the only time we see Rupert grint, in January next year will be present at the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, just Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe.

What is Guillermo del Toro’s new series about?

The long-awaited return of the award-winning horror director comes from the hand of Netflix with the series titled “The cabinet of curiosities” is a horror anthology, it will consist of 8 chapters and each of them will have its own story and its own cast and crew.

Some of these horror stories came straight out of del Toro’s mind and some more will be adaptations of short stories from HP Lovecraft, Emily Carroll, Henry Kuttner and Michael Shea.

The series is expected to be released next year by Netflix, but there is still no set date, so far only some details of the production have been released, but we still have to wait to see what mysteries the winner of the award surprises us with. Oscar.

Some of those confirmed as part of the new production team are Catherine Hardwicke director of Twilight, Haley Z. Boston screenwriter and Regina Corrado.