Grizzlies beat Thunder by largest margin of difference in NBA history
Thursday night will be recorded in the history of the Memphis Grizzlies and the NBA.
In the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis won 152-79 to claim the victory by the largest difference in NBA history since the clock era.
According to ESPN Stats & Info research, the Grizzlies led by as much as 78 points, which is the biggest advantage in any game since 1996-97. Overall, Memphis had 9 players recording double figures, equaling their most in a game in team history. Special mention is that they did not have their star point guard Ja Morant.
During the game, the Grizzlies shot 62.5% from the ground, breaking the previous franchise record for percentage of field goals in a game (62.0% on December 13, 2003).
The Grizzlies won by a total difference of 73 points, an NBA record despite not having a single player with All-Star experience against OKC. This isn’t the first embarrassing mark for the Thunder, since 1996-97, OKC has the two biggest point deficits in a game – tonight and a 67-point May 1 against the Pacers.
Also, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Grizzlies bench scored 93 points, which is the second-most since starting players and reserves were recorded in 1970-71.
The Thunder were without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who entered concussion protocol Thursday.
The shooting guard scored 39 points against the Rockets on Wednesday night, but suffered a blow to the head late in the game, while point guard Josh Giddey, averaging 10.4 points and 5.5 assists, was out with a non-illness. COVID-19, and the remaining players were unable to fill the void in Oklahoma City’s offense.
