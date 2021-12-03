Grizzlies beat Thunder by 73 points and break NBA record

AFP

Mexico City / 02.12.2021 21:40:59





A night to remember lived the fans of the Memphis Grizzlies, because this Thursday they swept 152-79 Oklahoma city thunder achieving victory by greatest advantage in the history of the NBA.

The 73 points advantage of Grizzlies exceed the previous highest mark of 68 that the Cleveland Cavaliers when they beat 148-80 Miami Heat in 1991.

The Grizzlies achieved the record without counting on his figure, the injured Ja morant..

The young power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. commanded the devastating offensive of Memphis with 27 points and 6 triples accompanied by the point guard De’Anthony Melton (19 points) and the Spanish rookie Santi Aldama (18).

Aldama, who also added 10 rebounds and 3 assists in 28 minutes, played his best game in the NBA since he was chosen in number 30 of the last Draft.

Young Thunder, for their part, they collapsed on the court in the absence of their two titular game directors, Gilgeous-Alexander and the australian rookie Josh giddey.

The crash came to rest with the Grizzlies leading by 36 points and doubling the Thunder on the scoreboard (72-36).

Around the locker room the Thunder they collapsed before the scoring success of Memphis, with spectacular percentages of 62.5% in field goals and 52.8% in triples, and due to his own mistakes.

With Oklahoma city in a state of panic at the prospect of entering history, the Grizzlies cruising speed and reached a 78 point lead.

The Canadian escort Luguentz Dort was, with 15 points, the top scorer of the Thunder, a team in permanent reconstruction that is placed in the penultimate position of the Western Conference with 6 wins and 16 losses.

The Grizzlies, who also broke their scoring record in one game, now rise to fifth place in the West (15-10).