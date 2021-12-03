Grand Theft Auto: the Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is updated on Nintendo Switch – Nintenderos

The new update is already activated in this game of Nintendo switch. This is a patch that the developers have officially released on the console recently for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

Specific, this version 1.0.5 of the game includes several corrections and adjustments that aim to improve the experience of the users in the hybrid console after the message offered by Rockstar apologizing for the errors and the controversy they generated on all platforms. The patch adds corrections to the three titles of the compilation after confirmation a few days ago.

We remind you of the list of news just below:

Stability improvements

The cinematic camera is added, which can be changed by scrolling through camera modes during gameplay.

Fixed various spelling errors in the texture / signage art.

Fixed multiple instances of rain appearing indoors during cutscenes.

Small adjustments and fixes in each game in the trilogy

What do you think? Have you already updated it? Do not hesitate to share in the comments if you have found any news other than those mentioned in the list.

