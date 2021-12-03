‘Ghosted’: Ana de Armas replaces Scarlett Johansson and will coincide with Chris Evans

New news on ‘Ghosted’, a supernatural adventure comedy written by ‘Zombieland’ writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. According to Deadline, Ana de Armas will replace Scarlett Johansson in this Apple Studios and Skydance production. The change is due to Johansson having been forced to give up the feature film due to scheduling problems.

According to the information, the actress would share the screen with Chris Evans again, with whom he has already worked in ‘Daggers from the back’. This time the interpreters will be directed by Dexter Fletcher.

Up high

For some time, De Armas’ career has not stopped growing and it is more than clear that she has become one of the interpreters of the moment. One of his most outstanding works has been ‘No time to die’, the Hollywood film, for the moment, with the highest grossing of this 2021 worldwide. He has also recently starred alongside Evans and Ryan Gosling in ‘The Gray Man’, a Netflix film directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo that we will see soon and that is supposed to be the most expensive movie on the streaming platform. She has also been in talks to play the title role in the ‘John Wick’ spin-off ‘Ballerina’.