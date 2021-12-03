Get diamonds from Play Store and Garena in December 2021

The players of Garena Free Fire They can get great rewards in the form of diamonds thanks to a new promotion of Play Store. During the month of December, players can get special rewards for using the Play Store, among the most important things are prizes such as a few dollars in diamonds and special skins.

Garena and Play Store will give diamonds to Free Fire players who plan to recharge using Play Store point cards. Although it is not a promotion, Free Fire players who wish to claim diamonds to buy in-game items will have to use the Play Store to obtain extra rewards.

These awards have reached the players of Free fire since the game has won the award for: ‘Best User Choice 2021‘. The players of Free fire can start claiming the rewards within the game, Garena launched a special reload event within Free fire.

In addition to that, throughout the month of December, players can get 10% more diamonds if they recharge from the app Play Store. All they have to do is go to the Garena collection center and select the option “Play Store“, So they will be able to claim that extra 10% of diamonds.

Not only Play Store, the famous diamond store of Garena: Pagostore, also has this great offer for Free Fire players who want to get a little more diamonds pay less. Remember, this offer will only be available for a short time, hurry up if you don’t want to miss it.