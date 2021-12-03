George Clooney told why he turned down $ 35 million for a one-day job

George Clooney said he turned down a $ 35 million job that required just one day (Reuters)

George Clooney revealed that he turned down an offer of $ 35 million for a single day’s work and that he does not regret having done it. The award-winning actor Oscar and one of the best payments in the world film industry, he pointed out that he did it for ethical principles and that he does not regret having decided that way together with his wife, the human rights lawyer, Amal clooney.

In an interview with the journalist Hadley freeman from the british newspaper The Guardian, Clooney He did not want to reveal who the generous bidder was, although he clarified that it was a state airline. Although he thought a lot about the offer they made to him, the artist pointed out that he could not sleep soundly knowing that he had accepted a job from a country where human rights are not respected.

Asked if he had ever turned down a job, the 60-year-old actor said: “You are right. I was offered $ 35 million for a day’s work for an airline ad, but I discussed it with Amal and we decided it wasn’t worth it. I was associated with a country that, although it is an ally, is questionable at times, and then I thought: ‘Well, if it takes a minute of sleep, it’s not worth it.’”.

Of course the decision to Clooney has a backrest behind. His fortune is estimated between 250 and 500 million dollars, not only because of the roles he played throughout his years as an actor, but also as a businessman and a leading figure in major brands. Two examples: your tequila company Casamigos was sold four years ago for almost billion dollars. He was one of the co-founders. On the other hand, his two-decade-old contract with Nespresso it was worth so far $ 40 million.

That commitment to human rights is not new. Clooney and his wife were always active in sensitive causes and tried to keep a low profile despite the fabulous artistic career that gave him worldwide popularity. In fact, they both try to raise their four-year-old twins in the most “normal” way possible, trying to be the ones who are available most of the time, without third parties interfering with their education.

George Clooney decided with his wife Amal Clooney not to accept the multi-million dollar 24-hour job for an airline (Reuters)

Freeman asked if they had an army of nannies at his home in Italy and Clooney answered: “No, because it is very important for Amal to be involved. We have a babysitter four days a week and the rest of the time we are alone. And during the confinement we were alone, for a whole year! I felt like my mother in 1964, washing dishes and six loads of clothes a day.”.

The intimacy of your family

Just weeks ago Clooney has asked the press Do not post pictures of your children to avoid putting them in danger. The Oscar winner said that his wife – as a human rights lawyer – deals with dangerous people which could target their children in case someone wants to avenge their work.

“The type of work my wife does leads her to confront and prosecute terrorist groups, so we must take all possible precautions to keep our family safe.“Said the protagonist of” Ocean’s 11 “in an open letter that was published in the magazine Variety. “We cannot protect our children if a publication puts their faces on the cover,” he added.

The 60-year-old actor mentioned in his letter to the Daily Mail and other publications, saying that he decided to write the letter after seeing photos of the actress’s one-year-old son circulating. Billie Lourd. Lourd, 29, is the daughter of the late actress Carrie Fisher. “Having seen photos of Billie Lourd’s one-year-old baby in your posts, and after the fact that those photos have subsequently been removed, we ask that you refrain from putting our children’s faces in your articles,” Clooney said in the text. .

