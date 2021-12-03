Genshin Impact won the ‘Grand Prize’ at the PlayStation Partner Awards – Kudasai

Sony Interactive Entertainment concluded his presentation at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2021 Japan Asia announcing the winners of the “Grand award (Jackpot)”. In this category, the three best games made by Japanese and Asian companies in general were awarded, also counting the physical and digital sales made in Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 from October 2020 to September 2021. As a result, three video games achieved the “Big prize“: Resident Evil Village from CAPCOM, eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 from Konami and the one that matters for this article, Genshin Impact from myHoYo.

A special video was published by the company to celebrate the awarding of this video game, which writes: «It came out like a shooting star. The spectacular story of the free-to-play open world RPG. “Genshin Impact” takes place in the beautiful imaginary world of “Teyvat.” The world that players can explore in detail, the charming characters and the new battle system that uses elements in combat are the reasons why the game gains extreme popularity.». In commemoration, miHoYo is giving away “800 Protogems”To the players in a period of four days (December 4-7, 200 Protogems per day).

Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and Windows PC. The “Version 2.2“Of the video game was released globally on October 13, while the”Version 2.3”Was released on November 24. The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and posted more than $ 2 billion in revenue in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog of QooApp on this link.

Genshin Impact description

Genshin Impact is a free open world action role-playing video game that takes players into the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious “Traveler”, who sets out on a journey to discover the fate of his lost brother and unravels Teyvat’s mysterious secrets along the way. Currently, players can explore both Mondstadt and Liyue Harbor, two of the seven main cities on Teyvat, each with unique cultures, stories and vast surrounding landscapes, offering a diversity of creatures, monsters, secrets and hidden treasures to explore. let the players discover them. As the game progresses, more cities, stories, characters, and seasonal events will be released.

Source: Official Twitter Account

© miHoYo