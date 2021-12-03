From the set of Extraction 2, Chris Hemsworth reveals what happened to Tyler Rake

Recently the director Sam hargrave confirmed the start of filming Extraction 2 (Rescue Mission for Latam, Tyler Rake for Spain). The long-awaited sequel to one of Netflix’s most successful films was long overdue, but is already underway and even Chris Hemsworth joined the shoot.

The history of Extraction introduces us to ex military special forces Tyler Rake, played by Hemsworth, on the difficult mission to rescue Ovi, the son of a Bangladeshi drug lord who has been kidnapped. The film attracted a huge audience, to the point that exceeded 90 million viewers. This unprecedented success motivated the writers, brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, and the director to get down to work to develop a sequel.

At the close of Extraction, a very badly injured Tyler Falls Into The Bangladesh River, leaving the audience heartbroken. Seconds later the scene connects with Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) practicing swimming and being watched by a special person. Without showing himself to be Rake, the public regained their composure and the credits begin.

Now, Chris Hemsworth shared a video from his Instagram account where he says he has had his first day of shooting. The Australian is aboard an icy train in Prague next to Sam Hargrave and from there count two different things from the first installment: one is that the weather is very cold and second that he (tyler rake) is alive, but to know how he did it, we will have to wait.

At the moment the plot has not been broadcast, but surely there will be consequences after all the combat that was fought so that Ovi he might be out of reach of his father’s ruthless enemies.

Extraction 2 It is planned for next year, taking into account that the filming has already begun and that Chris is already 100% with his scenes, it is likely that the film can reach Netflix in mid-2022.