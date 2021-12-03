From Bomba 4 to Onlyfans: the new ways to consume adult content

In the vulcanías and mechanical workshops of Chile there are still remains of Bomba 4. They are there, glued with fine scotch that supports the posters that were once included in La Cuarta.

Today, those clippings are the memory of an era that had to come to an end.

Shortly before the feminist wave of 2018, the country was already demanding change. And not only here. The previous year, in the United States, the Me Too movement exposed a series of complaints of sexual harassment and abuse that shook the entire world.

And in the middle of so much movement was that the popular section of this newspaper, in which naked women appeared together with a fanciful and erotic story that allowed its readers to close their eyes and let their imaginations fly, closed forever.

“It was a sensual humor that lasted for many years, but that does not correspond to the new times,” argued Sergio Marabolí, former director of La Cuarta, at that time.

The bomb that exploded a pacato Chile

Born on July 12, 1985 and popularized only in the 90s, Bomba 4 was characterized in its beginnings for being a section that photographed women at random on beaches like Reñaca or Concón. After the success of the section, it was expanded, incorporating explicit nudes and high-caliber narratives.

The space became a hallmark of La Cuarta for years, further enhanced by the simple and popular language with which the newspaper managed to reach a wide audience.

This is how every Friday, for almost 32 years, the newspaper had on the side of its cover the image of a beautiful young woman, also including inside a poster twice that which shy pubers used to keep secretly.

Rodrigo Torres is a journalist and a well-known La Bomba 4 collector. His fanaticism can be summed up in a “mix of humor, mischief and the great memory of my childhood in Cartagena.” It was at his grandfather’s house that he saw them for the first time, stuck in a bathroom that his father had installed in the patio.

For Torres, the section “had a fantasy, it had a way of showing the mischief of the forbidden, which everyone denies but everyone knows, especially in a time of much double standards in Chile. It is as simple as that the sexual is part of all human beings without exception, but some want to see themselves as asexual, as if they never felt aroused by someone, then that wink of the social forbidden, and that it comes in a diary accessible to all It was a bombshell ”.

They were different times. The top beaches of the summer received year after year the model teams who paraded in queue and competed for the best tail (things that today would be a scandal). And while it was possible to see scantily-clad women on TV and at high-profile events, Chile continued to be a prudish country that didn’t talk about sex or anything like it.

For the sociologist with a master’s degree in gender from the University of Chile, Juan Cabrera Ullivarri, this phenomenon can be explained from the point of view of the prevailing masculinity of the time because “it was the way in which society allows certain forms of eroticization” and that, thanks to different feminist movements, it has been changing, amplifying and rebuilding itself.

However, for Cabrera Chile remains a modest and conservative country. “The issues of sex and eroticism continue to be a taboo in Chilean society, understanding as ‘taboo’ that which is not confronted and is not assumed as an integral part in the development of a person,” he says.

We do not cover ourselves, we empower ourselves

And in the midst of the feminist movement, new concepts that although previously existed among the most academic and reflective sectors around gender, began to become widespread. The “objectification of women” became a phrase of popular knowledge and at the same time a fair slap on the wrist for the audiovisual, informational and photographic products generated by the media.

The Gender and Media Observatory agrees that the end of La Bomba 4 is due to social changes. On the one hand, the organization maintains that “nudes and erotic images are valid as long as a woman freely wants to do so”, but disagrees with the context in which they took place. “It is necessary to understand the culture of sexualization behind the media that show nudity, validating only one type of body, where the woman is reduced to the pleasure of the heterosexual man,” they explain.

But where did the consumers of this content go? And most importantly, what happened to the nudes that once took place in our daily lives? Because beyond how questionable it may be, for some women eroticism and exhibition is a job.

The answer is Onlyfans. The platform founded in 2016 but overcrowded in the last two years is a space in which content generators offer exclusive material in exchange for a paid subscription. What was initially thought for musicians, chefs, trainers or other experts in some discipline, soon became a portal that mostly houses explicit content for those over 18 years of age.

In the midst of the pandemic and seeing her income from workshops and literary works reduced, the writer Camila Gutiérrez created an Onlyfans. For $ 10.99 a month you can access an arsenal of photos of the author of “Young and Crazy” in her most uninhibited side.

For Gutiérrez, this is a business. From the beginning, he points out, the motivation has been the money he receives extra thanks to the erotic content that goes up on the platform.

And regardless of the financial rewards, the author believes, one of the advantages of Onlyfans is the possibility of defining what to show and how to do it, which is far from what was once erotic magazines like Playboy. “I believe that in spaces like La Bomba 4 you join an editorial line that is not necessarily yours, and the grace of Onlyfans is that you upload what you want in content and in that sense you have total freedom over your editorial line “, He says.

Camila Gutiérrez, @estimadavecina in Onlyfans / Photography: @errrada

Another of the users of the well-known platform is KinkiJane (her pseudonym in Onlyfans). Although his work has been mainly linked to music and acting, he says, the publication of erotic photos allowed him to support himself financially since he does not always have jobs in which he is really dedicated. “Onlyfans is a good alternative because it allows me to work a very decent salary in a short time,” he says.

As an actress, she has always had to work with her body. However, he had never promoted nudity or suggestive images in his career for fear of the prejudices that this entails. In that sense, his arrival at the Onlyfans is also a form of liberation.

“Getting paid for this type of erotic and intimate show has been finding that part of me that was repressed. I’m having a good time with this. It gives me pleasure and money, it has made me know more about my body and lose my modesty, “he tells La Cuarta.

But nothing in this life is eternal and both Gutiérrez and KinkiJane agree on the same thing. Today both can live thanks to Onlyfans, but they are clear that this adventure has an expiration date.

Kinkijane talks about this as a limited resource. “Like any natural resource, this is depleted. The sexual energy and the pleasure for the erotic show I don’t know if I will have it all my life, but I have it now and I must take advantage of it ”, he says.