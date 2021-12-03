Friends: The star of the series who revealed to have had intentions to leave the series

Friends fans have no idea that one of the show’s stars nearly left the series early. This beloved cast member almost got up and left the show in its prime.

December 03, 2021 · 09:59 am

As everyone already knows, Friends it was a huge success from start to finish and the comedy has remained beloved since it ended. With that in mind, most people would probably assume that all of the actors who were a part of the show at any one time had an extremely positive experience with the show. After all, it seems very strange that an actor is not thrilled to be connected to a show that was so popular that it spawned an award-nominated reunion.

Sadly, the truth of the matter is that no matter how popular you will probably still be, at least one actor who appeared in Friends had to deal with some very serious drama as a result. On top of that, fans of the series are likely to be completely surprised that one of the people most closely associated with Friends didn’t always agree with the show.

In the run-up to the final airing of Friends for the first time, the show’s stars unsurprisingly took part in a series of interviews about the long-awaited television event. For example, the day before the finale of Friends aired, Jennifer Aniston gave an interview about his time on the series.

At the end of the interview, the interviewer mentions to Jennifer Aniston that she wants to leave Friends a season before it ends and putting the jokes aside, the actress admitted that the rumors were true, Jennifer Aniston wanted Friends to end after the ninth season. Despite Jennifer Aniston admitting that Friends lasted longer than she wanted, she was still struggling with the comedy’s beloved ending.

That said, Aniston wasn’t the only one who thought the show lasted too long, as some fans have written that Friends should have ended online sooner. On top of that, it’s also important to note that if Aniston had stood her ground and refused to return for the 10th season of Friends, the show almost certainly wouldn’t have continued without her.

Jennifer Aniston made it clear that he believed it was time for the main characters of Friends to move on with their lives. Considering that all of those characters had been so co-dependent during the show’s ten-year stint, it’s very difficult to argue that the actress was wrong in that belief. Looking back at Aniston’s career at the time she considered turning down the 10th season of Friends, it certainly seems like something else may have motivated.

Of course, quit a successful show like Friends To work on a film career has backfired for a long line of actors. Fortunately for Aniston and her millions of fans, Jennifer has continued to be a very popular and successful movie star since Friends ended.