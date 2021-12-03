Four new Android Auto features on the way

Google’s holiday gift has come in advance in the form of new features coming to various company products. Among the changes are four new features of Android Auto.

Most of these Android Auto changes are on the way, although some of them are already available such as automatic start or using the mobile as a car key. One of the most interesting changes is the automatic replies for messages.

Automatic start

One of the options that already seem to be rolling out for users is the new setting Start Android Auto automatically, available from the Settings application, on the car screen. The setting allows you to choose if you want Android Auto to start as soon as you connect your phone to the car, with three options available:

Smart answers

One of the most interesting novelties of Android Auto that Google has announced are the smart answers, with which we can respond with response suggestions when a message arrives. It is similar to the smart answers we have in the latest versions of Android and various applications.

This news will come “soon”, and will show you a series of suggested answers ready to ship with one touch, and based on the message you have received. Also, you can create a custom message to reply. Until now, the only way to reply to messages was by dictating them to the Assistant.

Your most accessible music

Google has announced two changes related to music playback in Android Auto. The first of them has been circulating for a long time: the music button, always visible and located to the left of the notifications button.

Also, music apps like Spotify, YouTube Music, and the like will include a search button, so you can search for your favorite song without having to browse your library incessantly.

The mobile as a car key

Google told us that before the end of the year, we could use the mobile as a car key and the promise has been fulfilled: it is already possible, although obviously with very specific requirements.

You will need to have a Google Pixel, Google Pixel 6 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21 with Android 12 to unlock a BMW car compatible with the function. This unlocking with the mobile uses NFC and is available in Spain with both the Google Pixel and the Galaxy S21.

